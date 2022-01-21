Will Free Comic Book Day Reveal What Exactly Peter Parker Did?

Ever since we got the first inkling of what Marvel was planning for Free Comic Book Day, Bleeding Cool has been telling you it was a big Spider-Man relaunch. And as that relaunch came closer, Marvel Comic has teased something that will put him at odds with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Aunt May and even split him up (again) from Mary Jane. While asking the question "What Did Peter Do?" And now Marvel seems to be teasing that this will be revealed in the Spider-Man/Venom FCBD comic out on the 7th of May 2022.

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with THREE separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel's biggest upcoming stories and characters! Announced last week, Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character's 60th anniversary! Fans who pick up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including Tombstone's first steps towards becoming Spidey's most terrifying villain. FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on VENOM! The groundbreaking changes this mastermind trio has in store for the symbiote mythos starts here! FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER/VENOM #1 will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics. Check with your local comic shop regarding availability.

Yeah, Diamond has got that one a. to themselves, spin on that Penguin Random House! Oh and look, they have a variant cover as well with just Venom if that's your bag…