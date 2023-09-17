Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, mark waid

Will Mark Waid Write Superman In Action Comics In 2024? (Spoilers)

"The one job I'd been working towards my entire life" - will Mark Waid finally get the chance to write an ongoing Superman solo comic series?

Famously Mark Waid was blocked from ever writing the main Superman comic books at DC Comics by then-publisher Paul Levitz, because he was part of the Hive 2000 group of writers who pitched jointly to write the Superman books, an act that was seen by some at DC Comics as trying to push out the current creative team, even though they were invited to do so by another part of DC Comics editorial. Waid got heated at its reaction, and as a result, DC Levitz declared he would never write the Superman books – the comic Waid had all his life, really wanted to write at DC. He stated;

"The one job I'd been working towards my entire life–and I'd just been told point-blank that not only could I never have it, but I couldn't have it for any reasons that were just or made any logical sense–at least in part because someone at DC had point-blank asked me for a proposal and then failed to speak up when another someone decided I was simply crusading for a job that wasn't available, violating the freelance code, and acting in bad (and punishable) faith. Doesn't matter that that wasn't true; since when do truth and politics go hand in hand? Welcome to the real world."

Over a decade later, Mark Waid was offered the job of writing Action Comics, to replace James Robinson, who publisher Dan DiDio had fired over an office love triangle, until DiDio was informed by Warner Bros. corporate legal that he wasn't actually allowed to do that. So two days after the offer was made, it had to be withdrawn and Robinson reinstated and Waid refused to work for DC Comics again as a result.

But since the departure of Dan DiDio and EIC Bob Harras, who Waid also had problems with, that situation changed, and Waid began to write with World's Finest: Batman/Superman followed by World's Finest: Teen Titans, and a Superman: The Legacy Of Lex Luthor mini-series with Bryan Hitch.

But what about an actual Superman ongoing series, the one thing Mark Waid has been denied all these years? Well, the end of this week's World's Finest: Batman/Superman, sees sees a little re-writing of Superman's own origin, as to why only Superman as a baby made it off the planet Krypton. As he has to deal with a Kryptonian threat of old.

And it seems that these storylines may be continuing elsewhere. The World's Finest stories are intended to be set in the recent past, but can have present-day implications. And that's what it seems will be happening with Action Comics next year,

Does this mean that Mark Waid will be writing Action Comics in 2024, revisiting these storylines? Either the main strip or the back-up strip? That is certainly what I would infer from this and, if true, will see Mark Waid finally fulfil a lifelong ambition?

