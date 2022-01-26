Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?

From today's Amazing Spider-Man #87 by Jed MacKay and Carlos E. Gomez… Mary Jane Watson dressed up as Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat. And the editorial equivalent of HTML.

Which indeed is also out today, Mary Jane And The Black Cat: Beyond #1 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa to give form to that particular wet dream.

Oh not, talking about the readers there, but Peter Parker himself.

I'm sure they'll let him recover until they beat him up. And Jed MacKay's promise from earlier in the week, taking form on the panel as well.

Of course, once this has happened once, there is very little chance of it not happening again. Will we have an annual return of Mary Jane to the black? It does seem to have a certain JSA Vs JLA regular inevitability now that it has taken place… expect posters, toys, cosplay, the lot. Look, did Gwenpool seem any less likely, and look at that now…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #87

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210834

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Arthur Adams

• With NYC reeling from Doc Ock's attack, Captain America and Black Cat need to know something…

• …if Ben Reilly is really down, is Peter Parker able to step up and be Spider-Man again?

• You may think you know where this story is going, but you do not. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99 MARY JANE BLACK CAT BEYOND #1

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210836

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) J. Scott Campbell

• Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is… MARY JANE WATSON?!

• Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?!

• But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem. ONE-SHOT / RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $4.99