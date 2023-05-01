Will Your Shop Get a Secret Edition Oni Lamentation Variant This Week? A few weeks ago, Oni Press announced a new returnability initiative for all of the publisher's creator-owned single-issue series through 2023.

A few weeks ago, Oni Press – newly under the watch of Publisher Hunter Gorinson and Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn – announced a new returnability initiative for all of the publisher's creator-owned single-issue series through the end of 2023.

To qualify, retailers simply have to order five copies of any non-incentive shelf cover for any issue of the publisher's upcoming creator-owned (read: non-Rick and Morty) series. The first book released under the new program will be this week's Lamentation #1 – the first issue of the new double-sized horror series from Oni mainstay Cullen Bunn and artist Arjuna Susini.

Well, retailers who took the plunge on Oni's new returnability program will be getting a surprise in this week's shipments: A previously unannounced Lamentation #1 "Secret Edition" variant cover, featuring Maan House's cover art recolored in purple with one copy released exclusively to each retailer who met the five-copy threshold for returnability on the issue.

2021 saw a rash of one-off "thank you" variants for major releases from publishers like Marvel and Image…but, for the first time, Oni is promising to make similar "Secret Edition" comics part of its ongoing retailer strategy. Says President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, "Over the past 25 years, Oni has cemented itself as one of the most influential and reliable publishers in the history of independent comics. The bedrock of that strength is the support of local comic shops around the country and throughout the world. In the months ahead, with the release of milestones like Lamentation – not to mention a war chest of other exciting series yet to revealed – we're going to give retailers as many tools as possible to ensure the success of Oni's titles in their stores with full returnability and a battery of surprises, like the Secret Edition and more, around every corner."

Lamentation #1 is on shelves this Wednesday, the 3rd of May.

LAMENTATION #1 CVR A HOUSE (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAR231738

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Hillary Jenkins, Simon Bowland (CA) Maan House

From the mind's eye of master storyteller Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Basilisk) and rising star Arjuna Susini (Made Men) comes a darkly glamorous tale of bone-splintering terror at the intersection of shadow and light… dream and nightmare … life and the grim specter of Death himself. After weeks of grueling rehearsals, a new production is set to begin at the famed Requiem theatre: Razide's Lament, three acts of gothic horror set inside a haunted castle with a story that some say is more than mere fantasy. Under the stern rule of a dedicated but temperamental director, the script seems to be ever-changing, and, more mysterious still, our lead actress has found herself cast in the role of a lifetime without so much as an audition. Her grand debut is fast approaching-and, with it, a barrage of razors in the night that will terrorize audiences and actors alike. There is no exit, no escape, and when the curtain finally rises, Razide himself will take center stage to cross the threshold into the unholy darkness that lies just beyond …In Shops: May 03, 2023 SRP: $6.99