Winter Guard #3 Preview: Interview with the Vampire

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. The next preview in our lineup is Winter Guard #3, and in this preview, the titular guard has dinner date at Count Dracula's house. But are they going to there to eat dinner? Or to be dinner? That remains to be seen. Check out the preview below.

WINTER GUARD #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211203

AUG211204 – WINTER GUARD #3 (OF 4) NOTO VAR – $3.99

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Toni Infante

A SEAT AT THE TABLE!

The White Widow and Red Guardian are ready to strike a bargain – but not with the Winter Guard. Red Guardian enlists help from a shocking source… but this is spy business, and "trust" is a mythical thing. Betrayals abound in the darkest corner of Russia as the hunt

for project SNOW BLIND heats up! RATED T+

In Shops: 11/03/2021

SRP: $3.99

