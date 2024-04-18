Posted in: Comics, Top Cow | Tagged: Comics, Giuseppe Cafaro, marc silvestri, Marguerite Bennett, top cow, witchblade

Witchblade: Top Cow to Relaunch Series Reboot in July 2024

Witchblade #1 relaunches in July 2024 with writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Giuseppe Cafaro, rebooting the original 90s comic series

Article Summary Top Cow relaunches Witchblade with Bennett and Cafaro in July 2024.

Marc Silvestri collaborates on the reboot with a modernized universe.

New story arcs to engage old fans and attract fresh readership.

Witchblade #1 hits comic shops July 17th, 2024, for $4.99.

Top Cow is reimagining the hit supernatural thriller series Witchblade. The new series, coming July 2024, will be written by NYT Best-Selling Marguerite Bennett and artist Giuseppe Cafaro. The creative duo is working with original co-creator Marc Silvestri, now CEO of Top Cow Productions Inc. and one of the founders of Image Comics.

The new series will reintroduce the series to Witchblade's die-hard fans with a reimagined origin with contemporary takes on familiar characters and new story arcs that will hook new readers and rekindle the energy and excitement that fueled the 90's Image Revolution that shaped generations of top creators. The original series was part of what we might now call "The Male Gaze Nineties." It's safe to assume that the heroine will be drawn to have believable proportions in the new rebooted series.

In Witchblade #1, New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious criminal cabal beneath the city, where an ancient power collides and transforms her into something wild, magnificent, and beyond her darkest imaginings. How will Sara use this ancient power, or will she be consumed by it?

Marguerite Bennett, who has been writing for the upcoming Butterfly TV Series and Ark: The Animated Series, said, "The ability to tell a ferocious story full of monsters, sexuality, vision, and history was irresistible." She adds, "Our saga is sleek, vicious, ferocious, and has a lot to say about power in the 21st century and will be the first time that we are stopping the roller coaster to let more people on. I've loved Witchblade since I was a child, and there is truly no other heroine like Sara with such an iconic legacy and such a rich, brutal relationship to her own body."

Last year's Witchblade Complete Collection Kickstarter previewed a glimpse of Marc Silvestri's Witchblade Armor redesign. But, a whole new universe has been created by Giuseppe Cafaro, who said, "The Witchblade universe is being modernized to reflect how Marguerite beautifully explores the extreme sides of Sara through memories, her personal thoughts, like desire and hunger, in her solitude and when she is possessed by the Witchblade. So, I had to visually intersect a noir True Detective-like world with a supernatural, horror world that is a fantastic mix between Berserk and Zodiac!"

Marc Silvestri added, "This is brand new mythology around Sara, and I can't wait for you to fall in love with her and all the twists and turns. Discover Witchblade reimagined this summer, and join us as we bring all the fun of the 90s to the modern age and see how exciting comics can be. I can't wait for you to read this new series."

Witchblade#1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, July 17th, for $4.99 for 48 pages. The Final Order Cutoff deadline for comic shop retailers is Monday, June 24th, 2024.

