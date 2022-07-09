Wolverine #23 Preview: Former Homecoming

Wolverine and Deadpool invade the ruins of the Xavier School to take down Danger in this preview of Wolverine #23. Will Wolverine be overcome by sentimentality? Check out the preview below.

Wolverine #23

by Benjamin Percy & Adam Kubert, cover by Adam Kubert

DANGER'S IN THE HOME! WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL have tracked DANGER back to the X-Men's old home – the former Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters. But the mansion is haunted by old memories and twisted new plots that make this homecoming a horrific new lease on death!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609661902311

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661902321 – WOLVERINE 23 HOTZ PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

