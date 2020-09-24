Wolverine Art by Greg Land, Kev Walker, Salvador Larroca – Preview

Bleeding Cool already gave you a bloody look at Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, the new high-end art anthology launching from Marvel Comics in November. But here's a look at some more artwork, from Kev Walker, Greg Land and Salvador Larocca from its second issue in December 2020…

WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200548

(W) Vita Ayala, Chris Claremont, Saladin Ahmed (A) Greg Land, Kev Walker (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

SHARPEN YOUR CLAWS FOR ROUND TWO OF WOLVERINE'S ALL-NEW ALL-STAR BLOODY BATTLES!

The adventures of WOLVERINE continue in the visceral black, white and blood red format! Legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont re-teams with the incomparable Salvador Larroca to bring LOGAN back to Madripoor as PA

And a reminder of what issue 1 looks like.

WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200530

(W) Gerry Duggan, Declan Shalvey, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Declan Shalvey, Joshua Cassara (A/CA) Adam Kubert

TOP MARVEL TALENT SINK THEIR CLAWS INTO ALL-NEW

WOLVERINE TALES AND THEY'RE BLOODIER THAN EVER!

LOGAN. PATCH. WEAPON X. WOLVERINE. The mysterious mutant has gone by many names and lived many different lives. Now, experience ALL-NEW untold tales of the best there is through the lens of an all-star cast of creators, in the unadulterated black and white format (with a healthy splash of blood red all over)!

Return to the Weapon X program with Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert, and a new revelation from Wolverine's shattered memories. Join Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara on an explosive deep-cover spy mission from Wolverine's association with NICK FURY. Head into the wilds with writer/artist Declan Shalvey as Logan finds himself in the crossfire of a deadly trap! This is the one you've been waiting for, bub. Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $4.99