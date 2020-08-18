Chris Claremont Returns To Wolverine: Black, White And Blood

It is indeed Chris Claremont time on Bleeding Cool. As we mentioned in out Seven Gossipy X-Men Spoilers this morning…

1) Aside from Mister Sinister, another mutant is about to get red on him. And I don't mean Omega Red (though he is everywhere right now)

Sinister and Red were both co-created by Claremont. But last week, Andy Kubert teased something Wolverine-related last week on Twitter pertaining to Weapon X, with a bunch of work in progess. He is off the Wolverine book, so what could this be for?nThen Marvel posted a teaser, asking what's black and white and blood all over? This is…

Beginning in November, each issue of WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD will feature three action-packed adventures from Wolverine's long and fascinating history. In WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1, return to the Weapon X program with Gerry Duggan and Adam Kubert—and encounter a new revelation from Wolverine's shattered memories. Then, join Matthew Rosenberg and Joshua Cassara on an explosive deep-cover spy mission from Wolverine's association with Nick Fury. After that, head into the wilds with writer/artist Declan Shalvey as Logan finds himself in the crossfire of a deadly trap!

Also, Chris Claremont will be writing one. We mentioned its similarity in concept to DC Comics' Harley Quinn: Black White And Red. But that I understood that Marvel's version began production back in April. That Wolverine: Black White And Blood All Over will be print first – or at least print/digital simultaneous. so the retailers among us might appreciate that more. And anyway, both Marvel and DC are playing off Sin City: The Dame Wore Red by Frank Miller for Dark Horse Comics anyway.

"I can't stress how exciting it is getting all of these pages from the absolutely killer level of talent assembled for this book," notes series editor Mark Basso. "It's become a hype cliché, but you've really never seen anything quite like this from Marvel Comics. And you've only seen a fraction of the first issue…"

"Writing 'Snikt!' into a script is always a blast," adds Gerry Duggan, "and collaborating with the great Adam Kubert is always a joy. Adam and Logan are one of the best pairs in comics, and I'm lucky to be along on this ride. BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD is something special." On his collaboration with Duggan and the story to come, the Modern Marvel Master Mr. Kubert sums it all up: "I've had a fairly long association with Wolverine, but artistically WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD eclipses them all."

"Growing up, my older brother had a pile of the original MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS books and I loved the short stories about Wolverine," says Joshua Cassara. "I feel like this book carries on in that spirit and I'm living out my childhood dream of drawing him here. But with more blood."

Which of course were mostly written by Chris Claremont.

"This is a real career highlight for me," notes Declan Shalvey. "I've written Old Man Logan, I've drawn RETURN OF WOLVERINE, but getting to write and draw Wolverine in a moody, stripped down story is a real jewel in my crown, as it were. Not only that, but to showcase my work in black and white with the added tool of a stylized red really opens up interesting storytelling possibilities. I get to take a stab (pun intended) at one of my absolute favorite characters and depict him in a more definitive way."

We noted that it was nice that Declan Shalvey has a comic book series that he is completely free to work on without having to pull out of – at least, not yet.

Marvel teases upcoming creators such as Vita Ayala, Chris Claremont, Saladin Ahmed, Donny Cates, Ed Brisson, Kelly Thompson, Greg Land, Salvador Larroca, Kev Walker, Chris Bachalo, Leonard Kirk, and more.