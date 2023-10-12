Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Benjaimin Percy, fall of x, juan jose ryp, wolverine

Wolverine Does Little Nemo In Slumberland Courtesy Of Juan Jose Ryp

Wolverine #38, drawn by Jose Juan Ryp, sees Captain America fight above while Wolverine slaughters everything below. How very meta.

Juan Jose Ryp has been a favourite comic book artist of mine since I first saw his work in Frank Miller's Robocop, written by Steven Grant, or No Hero and Black Summer, both written by Warren Ellis, and all published by Bleeding Cool's own publisher, Avatar Press. But everyone knew, even two decades ago during his soft-core Spanish comics days, that Juan Jose Ryp really wanted to draw Wolverine. And he has, drawing Clone for Skybound, he then took on the series Wolverine: The Best There Is at Marvel, written by Charlie Huston. This saw him graduate to the current Krakoan era and Fall Of X Wolverine series from Marvel, written by Benjamin Percy. But who would have guessed that one of the influences would be Winston McCay of Little Nemo In Slumberland fame? Or maybe Will Eisner? Or closer to home Geof Darrow? Okay, that last one may be closer to see. Because I wanted to highlight this one page from Wolverine #38, published yesterday by Marvel Comics. Captain America fights Orchis soldiers above while Wolverine slaughters his way through the basement. The levels of the building form dynamic panel shapes following Wolverine's trail of destruction courtesy of gravity. Captain America retains the moral high ground; Wolverine delves the depths, down into the sewers. The metaphor is clear…

