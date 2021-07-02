Wolverine Guest Stars in Shang-Chi #3 Preview; a Krakoan Crossover?

Marvel has unveiled a first look at Shang-Chi #3, out at the end of July, and featuring a crossover of sorts with the X-books and that tried-and-true method of boosting sales, a Wolverine guest appearance. It looks like another of Shang-Chi's long-lost siblings has been located, but this one is a mutant! This leads, of course, to a confrontation with a certain stab-happy, two-dicked, hairy Canadian badass that's sure to thrill Marvel fans.

In a press release, Marvel revealed more details about this new mutant.

Over the course of award-winning writer Gene Luen Yang and rising star artist Dike Ruan's redefining work on SHANG-CHI, the iconic martial arts hero has taken over leadership of his evil father's cult-like organization known as the Five Weapons Society. In the process, Shang-Chi has reconnected with his many siblings, and in this month's SHANG-CHI #3, he'll discover yet another sister, a mutant warrior named Zhilan! Gifted with the ability to transform music into solidified energy, Zhilan is a formidable fighter who was banished from the Five Weapons Society by Shang-Chi's father long ago. But why was she exiled? And should Shang-Chi invite her back?

Well, it would be better than letting her go live on Krakoa. @#$%'s going down over there right now, in case you haven't been following the Hellfire Gala. Check out the preview of Shang-Chi #3 below.

SHANG-CHI #3

MAY210583 – Yu cover

MAY210584 – Cho cover

MAY210585 – Momoko cover

MAY210586 – LaFuente cover

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS WOLVERINE!

• Shang-Chi discovers yet another sibling he never knew he had!

• Even more surprising…she's a mutant!

• You know what that means…Shang-Chi won't be the only one looking for her.

• Enter: Wolverine!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $3.99