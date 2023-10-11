Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, orchis, wolverine, x-men red

Wolverine & X-Men Red Bring out The Big Weapons Today #XSpoilers

Marvel publishes a meagre two X-Men titles, Wolverine #38 and X-Men Red #16, with the impact of the Hellfire Gala playing out on two planets,

Marvel publishes a meagre two X-Men titles this week, Wolverine #38 and X-Men Red #16, with the impact of the Hellfire Gala playing out on two different planets, but all engineered by Orchis. And it's time to bring out the biggest guns of all.

I thought it was only mutants that were transported off-world that would cause Orchis to kill humans if they returned to Earth? Which is why Orchis are deporting mutants who didn't make it to the gates without killing humans? Quick check…

Yeah, thought so. Only applies to returned mutants, so Wolverine could operate without triggering that. Unless Orchis didn't care. Anyway… Wolverine is staying incognito with Captain America in today's Wolverine #38.

While in X-Force, NASA is fully participating in that deportation, it seems. And a trip to Mars can be carried out relatively stress-free.

With the biggest weapon on Mars, looking for somewhere safe to put it.

Back on Earth in Wolverine #16, there are also some major mutant weapons up for grabs.

With the Legacy House in it for the money rather than the ideology.

Though it appears that the one on Mars may be deadlier than the rest of them.

Uranos, Eternal and grandfather of Thanos, and the one who killed most of Arakko the first time. Could he be dropped on the Genesis invasion? Or how about Orchis?

Or maybe the true genocide was the one we had all along.

Though the one at the Legacy House Auction could, potentially, revert all reality if you turned off this Moira Mactaggert clone. I mean, it says dead and depowered, but if the newly revived Five wanted to bring her back…

…who would be the bigger threat, Uranos or Moira Mactaggert? Or how about Storm?

If Storm really wanted to wipe out Orchis, what could possibly stop her?

X-Men Red #16 by Al Ewing and Yildiray Cinar, and Wolverine #16 by Ben Percy and Juan Jose Ryp are published today.

X-MEN RED #16

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230787

(W) Al Ewing (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Stefano Caselli

CONDITION RED! The Four Horsemen ride across the land. Daemon armies sweep through the skies. The Spire Vile is open. As Genesis launches her endgame, Storm and the Brotherhood fight for their lives across the Red Planet…and somewhere, the last Okkara Seed blooms. The Revelation is here. Plus: You're not going to want to miss out on an all-new bonus story celebrating Latin/Latinx heroes and creators! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 11, 2023 SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #38

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230802

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Yu

REUNITED – CAPTAIN AMERICA AND WOLVERINE! You know those old friends, the ones that go way, way back who you can always rely on? That's STEVE ROGERS to LOGAN, whose friendship goes back to WORLD WAR II! It only stands to reason that as WOLVERINE faces the fallout from FALL OF X, that CAPTAIN AMERICA has his six! But as ORCHIS rises and LEGACY HOUSE takes advantage of the situation, who will fall? LAST MUTANT STANDING continues! Rated T+In Shops: Oct 11, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!