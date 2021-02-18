Women's Tag Title Match, Kross vs. Escobar, More Upcoming for NXT

In The Chadster's estimation, last night's episode of WWE NXT was the greatest episode in the history of televised wrestling. But the next two weeks could top even that. Two matches are set for next week's show, and one major cross-brand title defense is happening on NXT two weeks from now.

First of all, Santos Escobar tried to get out of a match with Karrion Kross last night by taking his ball and going home. Escobar sent William Regal a video message expressing his unhappiness with Regal's booking decisions, which is something The Chadster never agrees with. You should always do what you're told by authority figures no matter what, in The Chadster's opinion. And Regal agrees, because he said that if Escobar doesn't show for a non-title match with Kross on NXT next week, he'll be stripped of the Cruiserweight Championship and suspended indefinitely. And Karrion Kross added that he'll still find Escobar and kick his butt, so really, there's no advantage to avoid the fight.

Also set for next week, Xia Li plans to destroy Kacy Catanzaro. Whether it's because Xia Li isn't pleased with Kacy's poor coronavirus safety practices as seen on social media, or whether she's just sick of Kacy messing with her business, Xia marked KaAcy on NXT this week and promised to "purge" her next week.

And finally, in two weeks on NXT, the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Classic, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, will get a shot at the Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. That was the stipulation for the tournament itself, but Jax and Baszler made their presence felt on NXT last night and booked the match for two weeks from now.

As usual, The Chadster will be here to cover NXT next week, the week after that, and every week after that.

WWE NXT airs weekly on the USA Network on Wednesdays at 8PM Eastern, going head to head with rival AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. In addition to the weekly show, NXT Takeover events can be viewed on the WWE Network.