Wonder Woman #784 Preview: There's No Place Like Springfield

In this preview of Wonder Woman #784, Diana wakes up in a reality where she quit because there was no one left to fight. It's a classic story premise that leaves us awaiting the scene where Shipwreck screams in terror as Roadblock melts before his eyes after going through the car wash. Check out the preview below.
WONDER WOMAN #784
DC Comics
1221DC148
1221DC149 – WONDER WOMAN #784 CVR B WILL MURAI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson
Wonder Woman versus the Shining Knight? As our hero seeks to stop the Image Maker, this warrior reveals his true intentions. But is he friend or foe? If Diana wants to save the world, she's going to need all the allies she can get! Then, in our backup story, a plot to overthrow the Themyscirans simmers as Queen Faruka II plans to resume her rightful place among the Amazons.
In Shops: 2/15/2022
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 1221DC148 WONDER WOMAN #784 CVR A TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 1221DC149 WONDER WOMAN #784 CVR B WILL MURAI CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Will Murai, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 1221DC148 Wonder Woman #784, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
