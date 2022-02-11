Wonder Woman #784 Preview: There's No Place Like Springfield

In this preview of Wonder Woman #784, Diana wakes up in a reality where she quit because there was no one left to fight. It's a classic story premise that leaves us awaiting the scene where Shipwreck screams in terror as Roadblock melts before his eyes after going through the car wash. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #784

DC Comics

1221DC148

1221DC149 – WONDER WOMAN #784 CVR B WILL MURAI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

Wonder Woman versus the Shining Knight? As our hero seeks to stop the Image Maker, this warrior reveals his true intentions. But is he friend or foe? If Diana wants to save the world, she's going to need all the allies she can get! Then, in our backup story, a plot to overthrow the Themyscirans simmers as Queen Faruka II plans to resume her rightful place among the Amazons.

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

