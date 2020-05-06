Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Wonder Woman cosplay appears to have gone viral, but there are some entertaining guesses as to just who Michael Grey is. Dan DiDio says it's not him, but the three favourites are Devin Grayson, JMS and Geoff Johns. We are also collating a fair few free Amazon graphic novels from the big boys. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey, and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Patrick Gleason, FCBD and the 5 most-read stories one year ago

Patrick Gleason was probably Marvel's biggest scalps from DC Comics last year, usually the kind of thing DC Comics had been doing.

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.

Comic Book Industry birthdays, today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

David Michelinie , co-creator of Venom, co-founder of Future Comics.

, co-creator of Venom, co-founder of Future Comics. Nunzio DeFilippis, writer of Dragon Age and New X-Men, creator of Amy Devlin Mysteries and Bad Medicine.

writer of Dragon Age and New X-Men, creator of Amy Devlin Mysteries and Bad Medicine. Bill Walko, creator of The Hero Business.

creator of The Hero Business. Rob Carosella , Marvel colourist.

, Marvel colourist. Dennis Jensen, Marvel and DC inker.

Marvel and DC inker. Robin Jones, creator of Tragic Tales of Horrere.

creator of Tragic Tales of Horrere. George Gene Gustines , senior editor at the New York Times, writes about comics a lot.

, senior editor at the New York Times, writes about comics a lot. Elliott Serrano, writer of Army of Darkness, Homies.

Interested in more debate over just who Michael Grey is, or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.