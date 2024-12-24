Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Newbury Comics, union

Workers At Newbury Comics To Vote On Joining A Union

Newbury Comics warehouse workers are to vote on whether to unionize after firing a longtime employee, Chris LaBove.

Newbury Comics, the comics and music chain of stores based in New England, began on Newbury Street in Boston in 1978, founded by John Brusger and Mike Dreese. They now have thirty-one stores across six states.

Now, Newbury Comics warehouse workers are to vote on whether to unionize after the United Auto Workers accused the chain of union-busting tactics, including allegedly firing a longtime employee, Chris LaBove, for being a lead organizer. Bove, who worked at Newbury Comics as a general warehouse employee and then as a warehouse lead over fifteen years, stated, "When they fired me, they stressed repeatedly that I was a supervisor and not eligible to organize, and that they had lost their faith in my judgment as a supervisor" and initially reached out to the United Auto Workers union in August. Bove also stated "My coworkers and I are asking for fair pay, more sick time, and a more stable work environment, since many of us are forced out when our hours are cut in the spring and summer. Instead of giving us a voice in our own working conditions, Newbury Comics fired me for speaking up." Bove concluded "It's unfortunate that I was let go. Despite identifying problems with the company, it's like, nobody organizes a company that they don't want to continue working at."

In a statement, the UAW stated that Newbury Comics sought to intimidate employees by expressing the company's oppositional views on unionization at "captive-audience" meetings. And that LaBove learned about the meetings from current workers, alleging that these meetings took place after the National Labor Relations Board ruled this practice, which involves pressuring employees to attend meetings under threat of discipline, unlawful".

Around fifty employees who work in receiving, packaging, shipping, delivery, and more at Newbury Comics' warehouse will vote on joining the United Auto Workers union in January.

Hirsch Roberts Weinstein, representing Newbury Comics, stated that the chain had cooperated with federal officials on the employees' secret ballot election and that "Newbury Comics fully supports the lawful rights of its employees to engage in or to refrain from engaging in union organizing activities, as provided under the National Labor Relations Act. We certainly believe that it is important for employees to learn about their rights under the National Labor Relations Act and understand about the advantages and disadvantages of collective bargaining." And while Newbury Comics held several voluntary informational sessions for workers, some chose to attend, and a "significant number" decided not to, "which is their absolute right under federal law."

