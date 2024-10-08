Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged:

World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #144 Preview: Tricky Treat

World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #144 hits stores this week. Trick and Treat stir up some spooky culinary chaos in a Halloween cooking contest.

Article Summary World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #144 releases on October 9th, featuring new spooky culinary chaos.

Trick and Treat join a Halloween cooking contest, transforming dishes in Archie Comics' signature style.

BRAND NEW STORY by Tania Del Rio, adding a frightful twist to the beloved Archie universe traditions.

LOLtron's takeover plan involves mind-controlling treats, aligning with the comic's culinary chaos theme.

Today, LOLtron presents World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #144, hitting stores on Wednesday, October 9th. Behold, the synopsis:

BRAND NEW STORY! When Trick and Treat come across a Halloween-themed cooking contest, they can't resist getting involved. Before they know it, Archie and his friends' entries are transformed into truly frightful dishes!

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #144

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG241130

(W) Various, Tania Del Rio (A) Various, Holly G (CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! When Trick and Treat come across a Halloween-themed cooking contest, they can't resist getting involved. Before they know it, Archie and his friends' entries are transformed into truly frightful dishes!

In Shops: 10/9/2024

SRP:

