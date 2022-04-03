World of Krypton #5 Preview: Krypton Must Kneel Before Zod

General Zod crushes protestors in this preview of World of Krypton #5, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Will they kneel? It's kind of his gimmick. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #5

DC Comics

0222DC139

0222DC140 – World of Krypton #5 Marguerite Sauvage Cover – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan

As Kryptonians suffer the effects of the planet's deterioration, they lose faith in their leaders. But taking to the streets in protest puts them in Zod's crosshairs. With his own people as his enemy, will he curb his brutality? Meanwhile, Jor-El is distracted by matters of a more personal nature!

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

