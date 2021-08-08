World Without a Patriarchy in Wonder Woman #777 [Preview]

Wonder Woman #777 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in the issue, Wonder Woman finds herself in a world where the Amazons have ruled throughout history. Did they do a better job? Find out on Tuesday and check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #777

DC Comics

0621DC186

0621DC187 – WONDER WOMAN #777 CVR B SEBASTIAN FIUMARA CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

0621DC188 – WONDER WOMAN #777 CVR C WILL MURAI THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Travis Moore

story by BECKY CLOONAN AND MICHAEL W. CONRAD; JORDIE BELLAIRE

art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO AND WADE VON GRAWBADGER; PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Wonder Woman learns the hard way that fairies are never to be trusted when her promised trip home takes a sharp left turn in the Multiverse! Welcome to Earth-11, headquarters of the Justice Guild. In this alternate version of Diana's Earth, the Amazons of Themyscira imposed their law on the entire world, and the course of history was changed forever! Sounds like a dream afterlife for our hero, but Janus has somehow managed to poison this paradise. Dane of Elysium, a.k.a. Wonder Man, is on a violent rampage, and it's now up to Wonder Woman to bring him in and clear her name! Back on Earth-0, Young Diana learns the real story behind the creation of Paradise Island and the price paid for freedom. Will she ever trust the elders again? Or are the lies too much for the princess to handle?

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $4.99