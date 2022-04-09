World's Finest #3 Celebrates MLB Opening Week At Heritage Auctions

World's Finest #3 has two of my favorite things on the cover, Superman and baseball. Before I worked at a comic shop, I had no idea that people collected certain theme covers, especially from the golden and silver age. Ice cream covers, beach covers, there are sub-groups for so many things. Now I get it, and I think it would be pretty cool to start a baseball cover collection. This copy of World's Finest #3, a CGC graded 4.5 from The Promise Collection, is one of the better-looking copies of the book I have seen go up for sale in a while and is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. As of this writing, it is at $3900 as well, and that makes sense. Check it out below.

World's Finest Says Play Ball!

"World's Finest Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1941) CGC VG+ 4.5 Cream to off-white pages. This early issue features the origin and first appearance of the Scarecrow. Superman, Batman, and Robin star, the Sandman begins, and Johnny Thunder makes his last appearance. Jack Burnley cover. Creig Flessel, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $864. CGC census 3/22: 13 in 4.5, 45 higher. Jonathan Crane was a disturbed kid who liked to scare birds away. Nowadays, he is a professor of psychology at the Gotham University, but his methods are a bit rough and unnecessary. His colleagues often mocked him because he resembled a scarecrow due to his thin complexion and his old clothes. Crane used his earnings to buy more books, but after listening to his peers mocking him, he decided to deliver fear in exchange of money. In this way, Jonathan Crane becomes the Scarecrow and starts terrorizing the enemies of wealthy men for money."

I mean, I would want this for the cool baseball cover, but most of you would want it because it is the first appearance of Scarecrow. To each his own, I guess. Go here to get more info and to place a bid. While there, check out the other books from The Promise Collection, which is taking bids today.