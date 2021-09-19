X-Corp #5 Preview: Does X-Corp Have a Human Resources Department?

Even when deep in the heat of battle fighting the Fenris Twins at X-Corp corporate headquarters, it's important to maintain a certain level of professional decorum, especially if you hold a position of power in a corporation. That's a problem, apparently, for Warren Worthington and Monet in this preview of X-Corp #5, coming to comic book stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, as Monet accuses Warren of talking dirty to her at the office. We're pretty sure that someone ought to be filing a complaint… but we're just not sure which one of them. Probably both, just to be safe. Meanwhile, how many Madrox's are going to die in this issue while battling their super-powered corporate enemies from a French drug company? Un? Deux? Trois? Plus?! Sacré blue!!! Check out the preview of X-Corp #5 below.

X-CORP #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210655

JUL210656 – X-CORP #5 ALLRED VAR – $3.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja

HOSTILE TAKEOVER!

It's impossible to succeed in business without making a few enemies. Noblesse Pharmaceuticals sends their most cutthroat team against X-CORP once and for all, and they've come to collect. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/22/2021

SRP: $3.99