X-Force #23 Preview: The Beast Screws Everything Up Again

The Beast hasn't had the best treatment by the writers of X-books for the last few decades. Writing characters as dicks is a favorite pastime of Marvel writers — just look at Captain America's borderline fascism during the Avengers vs. X-Men comic, attempting to imprison an innocent teenager on the moon for crimes she might commit in the future under the influence of a bird-themed cosmic death god, or the actions of Iron Man and Reed Richards in Civil War, creating an evil clone of Thor that killed Black Goliath (and remember, that event was supposed to be about both sides having a point), or the treatment of Cyclops before his most recent resurrection. The list goes on and on. But no one has had it worse than The Beast, and in the Krakoan era, Beast's dickishness has been on full display. And unlike past stories where Marvel writers turn heroes into dicks, where it seems to be more the result of tone-deafness or incompetence at their jobs, at least here on Krakoa, making the Beast a dick is, irrefutably, 100% intentional. And here in this preview, ol' Hank McCoy is up to his usual dickish tricks. It turns out he kept a tiny Russian assassin secretly so that he can dissect him and perform experiments on him. And of course, he's such an arrogant fool that he allows the little guy to escape and crawl inside his own ear. Will any of this finally come back to bite Beast in his furry blue ass? Well… the story would have to move beyond act one for that to happen, so maybe not. But at least they're trying! That's progress. Check out the preview of X-Force #23 below!

X-FORCE #23

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Joshua Cassara

MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD!

BEAST's best-laid plans invite a threat close to the heart…as the secret works of MIKHAIL are at last revealed! A key issue that will precipitate a dire change for Krakoa! Parental Advisory

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99