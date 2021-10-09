X-Force #24 Preview: Black Tom Explores The Beast's Gonads

Mutant sexuality has been all the rage since the X-Men moved to Krakoa and proceed to engage in a non-stop orgy, so when we heard that Black Tom Cassidy and Colossus would be getting inside The Beast in X-Force #24, we were ready to be enthralled. But it turns out that Black Tom has less fun reasons for exploring The Beast's gonads, as this preview below reveals. Too bad… but maybe Wolverine will happen along…

X-FORCE #24

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211157

AUG211158 – X-FORCE #24 CLARKE VAR – $3.99

AUG211159 – X-FORCE #24 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Ben Percy (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Joshua Cassara

BIG BROTHER!

MIKHAIL RASPUTIN's nesting doll agents have infiltrated Krakoa before, but never like this. If BLACK TOM can't root out their invasion of BEAST, the consequences go beyond mere death. Time for PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS, to step in! PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.