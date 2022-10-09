X-Force #32 Preview: Kraven Brings Death to Krakoa

If Kraven really wanted to prove what a great hunter he was in this preview of X-Force #32, would he really go to an island where no one cares about dying? Check out the preview below.

X-Force #32

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

Kraven takes his hunt to Krakoa, to prove he is the apex predator-and not even the mutants, the so-called dominant species, are a match for his prowess. Will this spell the end of X-FORCE, and mutantdom as we know it?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609467703211

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467703221 – X-FORCE 32 MOMOKO MIRACLEMAN VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.