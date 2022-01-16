X Lives of Wolverine #1 Preview: X Lives. X Deaths. 2 Dicks.

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The hottest Wolverine event of 2022 (or at least early 2022) begins at Marvel Comics on Wednesday with X Lives of Wolverine #1. Check out the preview below.

X Lives of Wolverine #1

by Benjamin Percy & Joshua Cassara, cover by Adam Kubert

THE BIGGEST WOLVERINE STORY OF ALL TIME BEGINS HERE! WEEK 1 – Logan. James Howlett. Weapon X. The mutant best known as WOLVERINE has lived many lives under many identities and in many places, but never before has the fate of the future been so entwined with the past! Fan-favorite eras of Wolverine's saga are explored anew, along with never-before-seen episodes as Logan must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history. But these LIVES are only one side of the story… Be here for the start of the time-shredding saga across all of Wolverine's history and future yet to come

