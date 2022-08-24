X-Men 2099 Comes To Krakoa (Spoilers)

Of late the X-Men comic books have been resurrecting all manner of mutants from the past. Today they choose an X-Man from the future. Dropped off by Cable from… somewhen, and dying.

One can presume that Cerebro captured her mind in her final seconds, and they had the DNA of her corpse to resurrect her using the powers of The Five – no Mister Sinister DNA code bank necessary for this one. And she is one of the X-Men 2099, which narrows it down somewhat. This is how they looked originally…

And how they last looked when was seen in X-Men Blue.

And this is how Cerebra looks now after a trip to Jumbo Carnation's salon.

Cerebra, or Shakti Haddad, was – or will be – a founding member of the X-Men of 2099 and founder of X-Nation as a technology manipulator and disruptor. No wonder Kitty Pryde is her hero. Later in 2099 World Of Tomorrow, Cerebra lost her mutant powers and the use of her legs and became one of the founders of the new colony in the Savage Land which finally seemed to bring humans and mutants together peacefully. Looks like she may have a new mutant nation to heal in the current day… just in time for Judgment Day to hit. Will the Marauders, fresh from a blast from the past, be heading to the future next?

MARAUDERS #5

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Kael Ngu

HELL CAN WAIT!

Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn't agree more! It's a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

MARAUDERS #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Kael Ngu

EVEN ODDS OF DESTRUCTION – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

The Progenitor has risen! Now he visits each and every one of us, and we're given a chance to justify our lives. Sounds heavy, right? The Marauders agree! Who proved their right to life? Who failed? And if we survive, just how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this…and Detective Lockheed!

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

MARAUDERS #7

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Kael Ngu

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 1! The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization in the past without erasing the future? And wait, haven't they seen Threshold's annihilators before?

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

MARAUDERS #8

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 2!

The Marauders go where no Krakoan has gone before! Back, at last, to the first mutant society ever! Kate Pryde might be allergic to the word "no," but can her crew really save the past without destroying the present? And as the Marauders plan to rescue yesterday, the Threshold Three run free today! But can Krakoa survive the experience?

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $3.99