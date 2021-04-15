X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas

X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus will be published on December the 21st, a great Christmas gift for anyone who wants to buy it for me. Or for me to buy for myself.

The book will be going for $75 for 656 pages and should sit nicely with the House Of X/Powers Of X hardcover that was out for last Christmas.

I note that the X Of Swords issues aren't included, which may be covered by next week's release of the X Of Swords Oversized Hardcover. Maybe that will join the Omnibus range at another time? Here's the solicitation:

X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus, 656 pages, $75 Jonathan Hickman ushered in a new era for all of mutantkind with HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X — now, he and an array of superstar artists redefine the X-MEN! With the newly-founded island nation of Krakoa opening up limitless possibilities and empowering mutantkind at last, humans grapple uncomfortably with the new world order — and the X-Men must defend what they have built! As the X-Men create a new mutant culture and face threats like Hordeculture, Nimrod and the Vault, cosmic chaos descends in the form of the Brood, Starjammers and Shi'ar Imperial Guard! And can Storm beat a deadly threat from within before the clock runs out? Jonathan Hickman brings the X-Men to the world stage!

COLLECTING: X-Men (2019) 1-11, 16-21; Giant-Size X-Men: Jean Grey And Emma Frost (2020) 1; Giant-Size X-Men: Nightcrawler (2020) 1; Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto (2020) 1; Giant-Size X-Men: Fantomex (2020) 1; Giant-Size X-Men: Storm (2020) 1; material from Incoming (2019) 1

Marvel does seem to be ramping its Omnibus line a little more of late, with plenty of out-of-print books also returning to comic book store shelves across the land. And possibly straining the backs of many a postman.

Will they do similar to the other Dawn Of X and Reign Of X titles?