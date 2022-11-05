X-Men Legends #4 Preview: Wolverine Shows Off His Acting Skills

Wolverine's the best he is at what he does in this preview of X-Men Legends #4. And what he does is… method acting?

X-Men Legends #4

by Ann Nocenti & Javier Pina, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

BETRAYAL! DRAMA! ACCCCTIOON! MOJO's latest motion picture is off to a rousing start! But can LONGSHOT recover his memories in time to stop WOLVERINE from carrying out the execution of SHADOWCAT? No special effects or trick shots in this Mojoworld production, so every death will have to make the final cut! Longshot co-creator Ann Nocenti calls the shots in this all-new tale set shortly after the original LONGSHOT miniseries!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620326000411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620326000421 – X-MEN LEGENDS 4 EASTMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

