X-Men, Orchis, Ms Marvel, Illyana, Cannonball And Fascism (XSpoilers)

This week sees Marvel publish X-Men #32 and Ms Marvel #1 in print, and X-Men Unlimited #129 digitally. But alsoThanos #4 and Avengers #11.

This week sees Marvel publish X-Men #32 and Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 in print, and X-Men Unlimited #129 digitally. But there are also moments relevant to the whole Krakoa/Orchis fight in Thanos #4 and Avengers #11. Spoilers ahead of course.

While all manner of other aspects of modern life get dragged into the allegory.

What allegory you ask? Well, Emma Frost turns up with her new weapons courtesy of Tony Stark against Orchis.

Projectile hellfire knuckledusters. How very Emma.

Probably something she could have done with when dealing with Thanos, but Tony hadn't got round to inventing them quite yet. But it does show their relationship is continuing across the Marvel Universe.

We learn how the X-Corps might have fought Orchis before the whole Hellfire Gala came crashing down.

The X-Men lost and it has been Orchis' playground since.

Orchis continue to act in all manner of ways that might be seen as overreaching, undemocratic, inhuman…

…come on, there must be a word for this sort of thing.

Thank you Emma. That's the allegory we were looking for. And if you want any other resonant moments, even the Orchis workers are realising that the jig is up.

And are burning the evidence of their crimes. Reminiscent of another bunker in another time.

Even if they can't burn everything. But they don't know everything…

The X-Corps, it seemed had a big plan of their own.

As to why, I don't know, the Avengers tolerated an emergent fascist organisation growing within world governments looking to murder the entire mutant population, those that they didn't use for experimental purposes? Captain Marvel is blaming Tony Stark…

Tony Stark has a plan, Doesn't he always? And in X-Men we see more of that plan play out. As his wife makes the call…

And Tony Stark's Sentinel buster suit, forged by the Asgardian dwarves, and smuggled in like parts ina collect-and-combine action figure, goes to town.

While the X-Corps have their own game plan going on. And a revelation for what Suspot has been up to all this time.

He's been the power. Though not the only powerhouse going.

Over in Ms Marvel, dealing with one rogue mutant, The Planter, who seems to have a problem with capitalism in general.

As Orchis have bought the tracking service Mutant Watch because, you know, fascism.

That may sound better if it weren't for all the dead or unconscious policemen at his feet as he is robbing a jewelry store.

More like she's loosely associated with Emma Frost, who is sleeping with Tony Stark, who was sleeping with Captain Marvel, in the Ultimate Universe version that is.

As we see, not all the mutants bought into the Krakoan project. And are now, handily, still on the planet. Illyana, as we have seen, came back with the rest of the Realm Of X folks like Typhoid Mary…

Although finding the remaining X-Men didn't prove easy.

She should have followed Ms Marvel on the app…

…because she's been hanging out with them all this time.

Even Deadpool. And Orchis have noticed, and have been on the hunt.

Even if not everyone buys into the narrative..

And Orchis have noticed… and Hordeculture have been summoned. Ms Marvel and a plant-based mutant? Two birds with one massive taser.

But these appear to be the last days of Orchis, and they are even picking up converts as they go.

But as the final battle gets closer, and the possibility of Krakoan resurrection is off the table, what chance for Cannonball now?

There's no way he could actually have been an External all this time, is there?

AVENGERS #11

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240738

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Stuart Immonen

The Avengers watch over the planet from their orbital super-fortress, the Impossible City. But a headquarters is not necessarily a home, and on new territory, the Avengers are vulnerable – which calls for one of their oldest allies to come to their aid! ENTER: EDWIN JARVIS!

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

MS MARVEL MUTANT MENACE #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240529

(W) Vellani, Iman (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

HATED AND FEARED! Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero – there's no way her community would turn on her just because she's a mutant, right? …Right?? The writers of the hit MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT miniseries (including the MCU's own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani) return to chronicle Ms. Marvel's next steps into exploring her mutant identity! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-MEN #32

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240610

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Joshua Cassara

BESTIES WITH BLOODY BLADES! Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin have been best friends for a long time. They've had good times, and they've had bad times. One thing they can always agree on? Stomping anti-mutant bigots' heads. Rated T+In Shops: Mar 06, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #129

Published: March 04, 2024

Writer: Steve Foxe, Steve Orlando

Penciler: Phillip Sevy

Sunspot had a plan before the Hellfire Gala massacre. Afterwards, he's struggled to regain that purpose. But now…he's back in the game.

