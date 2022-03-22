XGender Manga by Asuka Miyazaki In Seven Seas June 2022 Solicits

As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Seven Seas Entertainment, who translate Japanese manga into English, for June 2021, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure.

XGENDER GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Asuka Miyazaki

At thirty-three years old, Asuka Miyazaki realizes that they like women! Asuka, however, is neither a woman nor a man-instead, they're X-gender, (a non-binary identity). Follow Asuka through the pages of this autobiographical manga as they record the ins and outs of their journey to finding love with a woman.

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE GN VOL 16

(W) Kore Yamazaki (A / CA) Kore Yamazaki

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fated encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice – and his wife!

BLACK & WHITE TOUGH LOVE AT OFFICE GN VOL 01

(W) Sal Jiang (A / CA) Sal Jiang

Sparks (and fists) fly in this violent yuri love story. Shirakawa Junko is an upstanding employee of a high-level bank. Her colleagues all respectfully admire her… except for Kuroda Kayo, a colleague who's transferred to her department. Shirakawa is supposed to train Kuroda, and it does not go well. These women have a bizarre love-hate relationship that results in either violent office attacks or angry lesbian sex. When a sinister conspiracy seems to be afoot at their bank, can these two stop having bruised hate-sex on piles of documents and work together to investigate? This provacative LGBT+ drama is ready to rumble.

CHRONICLES OF ARISTOCRAT REBORN IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 05 (

(W) Yashu (A) Nini

Cain von Silford was reincarnated as the son of an aristocrat and given immense power and divine protection by mischievous gods. A few individuals including the King know of his past, but keep the secret so he can lead a relatively normal life. Then, on his way home from the entrance ceremony for the Royal Academy, a mysterious man suddenly transports him to an unknown location. The stranger tells Cain that a disaster is about to descend, and that he is the only one who can save this world.

CLASSMATES GN VOL 05 OB (MR)

(W) Asumiko Nakamura (A / CA) Asumiko Nakamura

The continuation of Asumiko Nakamura's beloved Boys' Love manga Classmates: Dou kyu sei, now in English for the first time ever! Get both volumes of O.B. combined in this special omnibus. Hikaru and Rihito may have graduated high school, but their life beyond is just beginning! Can these two boys keep their relationship strong while they grow into adults together? Meanwhile, many of their friends, including their former teacher Hara, are dealing with their own relationship drama.

CREEPY CAT GN VOL 03

(W) Cotton Valent (A) Cotton Valent

Flora moves into a mysterious mansion and finds it inhabited by a strange creature – Creepy Cat! Thus begins her strange and sometimes dangerous life with a feline roommate. This Gothic comedy brings the chuckles… and the chills! Since 2014, Cotton Valent's hilarious webcomic Meawbin The Creepy Cat has charmed online audiences across the world. Enjoy this full-color graphic novel series for audiences new and old!

DIDNT I SAY AVERAGE EVERYDAY MISADVENTURES GN VOL 04

(W) FUNA (A / CA) Yuki Moritaka

Enjoy the fun and fluffy everyday (mis)adventures of the Crimson Vow! This spin-off comedy is a lighthearted romp featuring the unforgettable cast of Didn't I Say To Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!

DOUGHNUTS UNDER CRESCENT MOON GN VOL 03 (RES) (MR)

(W) Shio Usui (A) Shio Usui

Uno Hinako throws herself into makeup, fashion, and falling in love, hoping that will make her seem "normal" to the other people at her job. But no matter how hard she tries, she's a self-doubting mess inside, and her attempts at "normal" romance with men just keep failing. When she starts to think she might be alone forever, a new normal presents itself-in the form of her relationship with Asahi Sato, a level-headed woman who works at her company, which starts as respect until it becomes far more intimate.

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD CHEAT PHARMACIST GN VOL 05

(W) Kennoji, Eri Haruno (A) Kennoji, Eri Haruno

When corporate drone Reiji wakes up in another world, he comes face-to-face with a fatally wounded werewolf. Thankfully, Reiji's new Medicine Maker skill enables him to brew uniquely effective potions. Alongside his new wolf-girl friend, Reiji and his amazing cures are ready to revolutionize this fantasy world. Be they an old man seeking the secret of youth or an elven archer with blurry vision, all comers are welcome to his countryside pharmacy.

GIGANT GN VOL 08 (MR)

(W) Hiroya Oku (A / CA) Hiroya Oku

Thanks to anonymous votes on the underground website E.T.E., the Earth has suffered one calamity after another. Just as popular demand requested, a gigantic, towering monster is wreaking havoc across the world, and the only people who can stand against it are Papico and a team of time travelers from a ruined future. But with the revelation that Papico's pregnant, her battle for Tokyo's safety takes on a whole new set of stakes. Can she protect herself, her lover, and her baby from certain doom?

GIRL FROM OTHER SIDE SIUIL RUN DLX ED OMNIBUS HC VOL 01

(W) Nagabe (A / CA) Nagabe

This bestselling and critically acclaimed series is soon to be a feature-length anime, and now, readers can experience the entire fantastical tale in stunning collectors' hardcovers! In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as "Teacher." Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 09 (MR)

(W) Sandrovich Yabako (A / CA) MAAM

While in Kyoto, Hibiki and her friends get into all sorts of battles: an eating contest, card games, and literal fights! Through their trials and tribulations, they learn that training and eating for a fit body can happen anywhere, anytime-even on a school trip!

HOW NOT TO SUMMON DEMON LORD GN VOL 14 (MR)

(W) Yukiya Murasaki (A / CA) Naoto Fukuda

An elite but socially-stunted gamer finds himself in another world, inhabiting the body of his character Diablo! But despite his powers, his awkwardness keeps getting in the way, so he decides to pretend to be a Demon Lord and soon finds himself with a pair of slaves: a well-endowed elf and a cat girl. Together, they struggle with everything from interpersonal relationships to diabolical beast battles!

I CANT BELIEVE I SLEPT WITH YOU GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Miyako Miyahara (A) Miyako Miyahara

Koduka Chiyo, twenty-five years old and unemployed, provides "favors" for her landlady in place of her overdue rent. At least, that's how their arrangement was supposed to go. But as time passes, the distance between the two women has dwindled. Just when things are getting interesting, an older beauty moves into the apartment complex where they both live! What will happen now?

I GOT CAUGHT UP IN A HERO SUMMONS GN VOL 04

(W) Toudai (A) Jiro Heian

Looking forward to a change of scenery and short vacation, Kaito and his friends head to the elven city of Rigfaurecia for their Treasure Tree Festival. The event is in full swing and everyone is enjoying themselves, but none know that danger lurks just beyond the city walls. When monsters descend upon the city and wreak havoc on the festivities and participants, old traumas are triggered. Though he rushes in to help, Kaito is soon the one needing assistance! Will his friends be able to rekindle their slumbering skills to save him?

IDATEN DIETIES KNOW ONLY PEACE GN VOL 02

(W) Amahara (A / CA) Amahara

It's been eight hundred years since the powerful Idaten deities sealed away the demons who plagued humanity. To the foul-mouthed Hayato, a young deity, the story is mostly a myth. For this new generation of idle deities, there's just not much to do as they watch over humans in peace. But when the seal on the demons breaks, it's up to Hayato and his oddball compatriots to come to humanity's rescue! Can these misfit gods who know nothing of war rise to the challenge, or is a demon threat in a messy mortal world too much to handle?

IM A WOLF BUT MY BOSS IS A SHEEP GN VOL 02

(W) Shino Shimizu (A) Shino Shimizu

Wolf-man Ogami is a salaryman at a mattress and bedding company whose coworkers are all sheep. Normally, this lone wolf keeps to himself, but his job in this new department is both a blessing and a curse. Ogami has a crush on an adorable sheep-lady supervisor and it appears to be more than just a case of mere puppy-love!

KAGEKI SHOJO GN VOL 06 (MR)

(W) Kumiko Saiki (A) Kumiko Saiki

Performing at the Culture Festival could be Sarasa's big break – that is, if her audition is good enough to snag her the role. But she's not the only student with big dreams: Yamada is trying out for Juliet, but does she have the confidence to succeed?

KILLING STALKING DLX ED GN VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Koogi (A) Koogi

The Mature-rated Boys' Love horror webtoon from Lezhin that became a global manhwa hit! Yoon Bum, a scrawny and quiet man, has a crush on one of the most popular and handsome guys in his college: Sangwoo. After the two cross paths again during their military training, Yoon Bum's feelings grow in intensity until they become an obsessionhe breaks into Sangwoo's home. But what he sees inside is not the Sangwoo of his fantasies; his dreams of this alluring man abruptly turn into a nightmare. Now readers can own this full-color, deluxe paperback edition in English for the first time, with a special fold-out insert included in every volume!

MONOLOGUE WOVEN FOR YOU GN VOL 02 (MR)

(W) Syu Yasaka (A) Syu Yasaka

Two college students with a shared dream and opposite paths collide; will their ambitions bring them together or pull them apart? Haruka has abandoned her dreams of the theater, but finds herself still haunted by memories. Meanwhile, Nao chases her aspirations for the stage head-on, refusing to back down or let obstacles obscure her way. When the lives of these two women cross, despite their contrary feelings, they end up entangled… as romance sparks between them.

MUSCLE GIRL NEXT DOOR GN

(W) Amesuke Ano (A / CA) Amesuke Ano

A boy-meets-ripped-girl love story! College student Daria isn't a big guy; he's thin and kinda scrawny, and he's a little self-conscious about it. When he bumps into Rubi-san, a totally cut lady who can haul massive logs around, he thinks she's the epitome of macho coolness. And it's more than just admiration or even envy's immediately smitten by her! Watch slight Daria chase after the buff and sexy Rubi in this charming modern love story.

MY DEER FRIEND NOKOTAN GN VOL 02

(W) Shio Usui (A) Shio Usui

Torako thought she had successfully buried a wild past to become a normal high school honors student, with none of her classmates aware of her delinquent roots. But that all changes when she discovers Nokotan, a new transfer student with antlers, tangled up in power lines and being attacked by birds! Is Nokotan an elk, a girl, or something in-between? Whatever she is, Torako may regret helping her, since Nokotan can smell the former delinquent on her. Now a punky past and a monster girl have crashed into Torako's life in this hilarious (and chaotic) high school comedy!

MY WIFE HAS NO EMOTION GN VOL 03

(W) Jiro Sugiura (A) Jiro Sugiura

Mina has returned from her stay at the factory, and Takuma is curious about what upgrades she got while she was there. Is she still the same robot he fell in love with? Also, the caretaker bot Mamoru-kun, has joined the household! The three of them might make an unusual family, but they're determined to make it work!

NAMEKAWA SAN WONT TAKE A LICKING GN VOL 01

(W) Rie Ato (A) Rie Ato

A hilarious and adversarial yuri series where a newbie delinquent faces off against the head of the disciplinary committee! After putting up with years of bullying in junior high, Namekawa-san decides to make a preemptive strike when she starts high school. Her plan? Become a delinquent! At first, everything seems to be going great-her classmates are terrified. However, the head of the disciplinary committee is unfazed. She's got her eye on Namekawa-san, and she refuses to look away in this explosive yuri comedy!

OTAKU ELF GN VOL 04

(W) Akihiko Higuchi (A) Akihiko Higuchi

Koganei Koito is a teenager who works as an attendant to the Takamimi Shrine. Rumors have it that a deity dwells within the shrine, but the actual resident is an immortal elf who found herself stuck on Earth some four hundred years ago. What's more, the elf is a total shut-in who won't go outside… and has developed a taste for video games! Now the attendants at the shrine have to cater to the elf's love of the most modern gizmos, from handheld games to virtual reality headsets, in this charming fantasy comedy!

OUTBRIDE BEAUTY & BEASTS GN VOL 01

(W) Tohko Tsukinaga (A) Tohko Tsukinaga

A reverse harem isekai romance of supernatural suitors and seduction! A young woman named Mashiro is reborn in a fantasy world inhabited only by men – and suddenly finds herself with four supernatural suitors! These handsome men with fur, feathers, and horns call themselves gods. She's now the sole human female in their world, so they all want her to bear their children. As if that's not enough, the air of this new realm is permeated with a poison that only a god can suppress… with a kiss.

PRECARIOUS WOMAN MISS BLACK GENERAL GN VOL 08 (MR)

(W) Jin (A / CA) Jin

The incident with the "Organization" has been settled (for the time being)! But with the arrival of a new character who's dissatisfied with the gutless state of the Hero League, peace and quiet is highly unlikely. Meanwhile, the General arms herself with some new equipment and sets out to make Braveman give in to her!

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY GN VOL 03

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Shuinichi Matsui

When I woke up, I found myself in outer space – and in a universe like the one in my favorite game. "With my beloved, ultra-specced-out ship, I can make a ton of money as a mercenary and live out my days on some cozy planet!" At least that's what I thought, until this beautiful babe with mountains of debt stumbled into my arms! A space fantasy like you've never experienced before! Join Satou Takahiro and his crew of hotties on an overpowered starship as they speed through a strange new universe, seeking adventure!

SEMELPAROUS GN VOL 03

(W) Jun Ogino (A) Jun Ogino

Within a walled city that separates our world from the kaiju trying to destroy it, humanity fights for survival in this intense new yuri series. Ever since they were young girls, best friends Yorino and Haruka have been training to become Bastioners – soldiers who battle in a walled area that protects humanity from the kaiju trying to break through. But when Haruka is killed during a routine exercise, Yorino must fight even harder to make sure she never loses someone close to her again.

SUPERWOMEN IN LOVE GN VOL 04

(W) sometime (A / CA) sometime

When the villainess Honey Trap defeats the superheroine Rapid Rabbit, she sees her nemesis' face for the first time… and falls head over heels in love! Unable to kill Rapid Rabbit, Honey Trap is cast out of her evil organization, her plans for world domination dashed. Now, the two superwomen are teaming up to fight evil together. Can Honey Trap defeat her former colleagues and seduce the heroine at the same time?

TALE OF THE OUTCASTS GN VOL 05

(W) Makoto Hoshino (A) Makoto Hoshino

An ancient demon is confused by the new world he finds after waking up from several hundred years of sleep. Another, more bloodthirsty demon joins hands with an equally bloodthirsty human to watch the chaos unfold. The Sword Cross Knights draw their blades to protect the British Empire from demons. And Wisteria sets off to rescue her brother from captivity. All will meet in the twilight crossroads of London.

TWO OF THEM ARE PRETTY MUCH LIKE THIS GN VOL 02

(W) Takashi Ikeda (A / CA) Takashi Ikeda

Thirty-year-old Eri and twenty-year-old Wako are "roommates." Eri is a professional writer, and Wako's a voice actor who's building up her reel. Having worked together and now living together, these two women in love have a nice little life for themselves! Follow this comfortable couple in a heartwarming manga tale about the everyday humor, stressors, and joys of a life shared together.

UNTIL I MEET MY HUSBAND GN (MR)

(W) Ryousuke Nanasaki (A) Yoshi Tsukizuki

From school crushes to awkward dating sites to finding a community, this collection of stories recounts the author's "firsts" as a young gay man searching for love. Dating isn't ever easy, but that goes doubly so for Ryousuke, whose journey is full of unrequited love and many speed bumps. But perseverance and time heals all wounds, even those of the heart. This moving memoir by gay activist Ryousuke Nanasaki, following his historic life story, was originally released in Japan in a novel of collected essays and in a beautiful manga adaptation; now both will be available in English for the first time.

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH GN VOL 01

(W) Honobonoru 500, Tou Fukino (A / CA) Nama

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

YAKUZA REINCARNATION GN VOL 02

Ryu may be getting on in years, but this aging yakuza boss is still tough enough to take on the punks trying to edge in on his turf. However, when the young toughs ambush him, it looks like it's lights out for old Ryu. But instead of dying, Ryu wakes up in a fantasy world in the body of a beautiful princess! Is he the one that the ancient prophecy spoke of? Ryu might be out of place in this fantasy realm, but he may be the only one who can save it!

HEAVEN OFFICIALS BLESSING TIAN GUAN CI FU NOVEL VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

The blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China that inspired the animated series! Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedication and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise, can also fall.. and fall he does, cast from the Heavens again and again and banished to the mortal realm. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time. Now only a lowly scrap collector, he is dispatched to wander the earthly realm. Aided by old friends and foes alike, and graced with the company of a mysterious young man with whom he feels an instant connection, Xie Lian must confront the horrors of his past in order to dispel the curse of his present.

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE SC NOVEL VOL 01 (RES)

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

If you think being reincarnated once is a big deal, try seven times. From lowly pharmacist to embattled knight, Rishe has lived many lives. This time around, she's determined to live in the lap of luxury-but there's just one catch. To make her extravagant dreams come true, she has to marry the prince who killed her in one of her previous lives! It's going to take every one of the skills she's honed over multiple lifetimes to accomplish this goal!

TALE OF THE SECRET SAINT GN VOL 03

(W) Touya (A) Chibi

The story of a young woman's quest to become a knight while hiding her saintly power-and don't miss the original light novels, also from Seven Seas!

Fia always dreamed of becoming a knight. Born into a family of knights, she's the least talented among them, but she still clutches to her hope and trains with everything she has. When the day comes for her to slay a small demon and prove her worth, she ends up face to face with a dragon instead! A deadly injury makes her life flash before her eyes…and she suddenly remembers her former life, when she was a powerful Saint in a bygone era who defeated the Demon King. That life ended in pain because of who she was, making her fear ever becoming a Saint again. Now that the magic from her previous life has been rekindled, she may become a more powerful knight than she ever dreamed-if only she can survive long enough!

ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF DUKES DAUGHTER NOVEL SC VOL 05

(W) Reia (A) Hazuki Futaba

The war Iris always feared has finally come. No longer content to send spies to spread discontent in Tasmeria, Tweil descends with their army. Iris must rush back to her duchy to defend her people and rally the other territories to her cause. But no one survives war unscathed, and all too soon Iris will face a loss even she may not be able to endure.

ADACHI & SHIMAMURA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Adachi and Shimamura, two young women who attend the same high school, are inseparable friends. Whether playing table tennis, chatting about favorite TV shows, or just relaxing together, they're happy to share their days. When Adachi's friendship turns into romantic attraction, the relationship begins to change, one day at a time. This beloved yuri series has been charming audiences in Japan for years, and now, for the first time ever, read the original Adachi and Shimamura light novels in English!

CLASSROOM OF ELITE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11.5

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A / CA) Shunsaku Tomose

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom – if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

FAILURE FRAME LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04 (RES)

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) KMKW

Mimori Touka and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the world's resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him in a dungeon to die-but, it turns out, Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

HAUNTED BOOKSTORE GATEWAY PARALLEL UNIVERSE LN VOL 04

(W) Shinobumaru (A) Munashichi

Ever since she was three years old, Kaori has lived in a bookstore where the boundaries between the mortal realm and the spirit realm are blurred. Her adoptive father, who lives with her in this magical space, is a spirit himself. One day, Kaori comes across a bleeding young man who has stumbled into the spirit realm just as she did when she was a small child. Though the young man is an exorcist who has vowed revenge against all spirits, Kaori decides to embrace kindness and help him find his way back home.

I WILL FORGET THIS FEELING SOMEDAY SC NOVEL VOL 01

(W) Yoru Sumino

Kaya lives an ordinary, boring life. Yet when a burst of dazzling light appears in a bus stop, showing a vision of a girl from another world, everything changes. Through meetings in the dead of night, Kaya and the mysterious girl strive to figure out the points of connection between their dimensions – and maybe, in the process, fall in love. This moving tale is the newest novel by the Eisner-nominated author of I Want to Eat Your Pancreas and I Had That Same Dream Again!

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 11

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

One elven village, saved. One… business rival, found? It seems a restaurant named the Bear's Lounge (complete with bear-themed decor) has opened in the capital, muscling in on Yuna's brand! Yuna heads straight to the capital to investigate this copybear-and promptly gets pulled into a school festival with Fina, Shuri, and Noa. Can the Bloody Bear never know a moment's peace?

LONER LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (RES)

(W) Shoji Goji (A) Booota

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills… and with all the girls in class tagging along!

MODERN VILLAINESS ITS NOT EASY BUILDING EMPIRE SC NOVEL VOL

(W) Tofuro Futsukaichi (A / CA) Kei

When an exhausted career woman is reincarnated as Keikain Runa, the villainess of an otome game born in the 1990s, she's determined to win at any cost. She may lose the love interest's heart, but she refuses to be ruined. Armed with the foreknowledge of the economic crash that is the Great Recession of 2008 looming on Japan's horizon, Runa must revitalize her father's company and secure her freedom for herself and her new family.

MOST HERETICAL LAST BOSS QUEEN VILLAINESS GN VOL 02

(W) Tenichi (A) Suzunosuke

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she… Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04 (

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Fuzichoco

Pursuing Soul Howl of the Nine Wise Men, Mira makes for the lush Primal Forest. Mysteriously, however, it's crawling with insanely strong monsters! The hunters who rely on the woods can only await death, trapped in their hideout. As if that weren't bad enough, the spirit-kidnapping Chimera Clausen and the Isuzu Alliance clash, with Mira caught in the middle! With all of these distractions, will Mira ever find Soul Howl?

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 05

(W) Mine (A) Tejas Venugopal

Despite Loren's seemingly unending string of losses, the adventurers' guild has noticed his promise. They offer him a chance to take a test to prove his mettle and raise his rank. The only complication is that he's also caught the attention of a young woman of strange abilities – a vampire. Even stranger, she's not the only one of her kind eyeing Loren…and some of them may have a connection with the long-lost captain of his old mercenary company.

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES NOVEL SC VOL 06

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Monda

Leon may have saved Noelle from a life in chains, but her future is far from certain. Bound as she is to the Sacred Tree Sapling, she is a prize for every nation in the world. Worse, Leon's fiancees disagree over her fate: does Noelle have a responsibility to serve a nation, or should she be free to choose how she lives her life? Meanwhile, Noelle's own villainess, Louise, faces the same dire question. It seems the Sacred Tree has demanded a sacrifice in exchange for continuing to protect the Republic-and it wants Louise. It's up to Leon to intervene before all the women in his life succumb to the dark fates the otome game demands.

UNTIL I MEET MY HUSBAND SC NOVEL

(W) Ryousuke Nanasaki

From school crushes to awkward dating sites to finding a community, this collection of stories recounts the author's "firsts" as a young gay man searching for love. Dating isn't ever easy, but that goes doubly so for Ryousuke, whose journey is full of unrequited love and many speed bumps. But perseverance and time heals all wounds, even those of the heart. This moving memoir by gay activist Ryousuke Nanasaki, following his historic life story, was originally released in Japan in a novel of collected essays and in a beautiful manga adaptation, both available in English for the first time.

