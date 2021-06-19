YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures

Maelstrom: A Prince Of Evil is a YA graphic novel debut by Lora Merriman, bought at auction by Brian Geffen at Henry Holt along with an unnamed second book. Aimed at fans of Nimona, Maelstrom follows a ragtag group of rebels, led by the prophesized Hero of Virtue, who improbably teams up with Maelstrom, the demon son of the evil necromancer queen, in a quest to take her down—that is, unless Maelstrom decides to betray them first.

Lora Merriman is an Austin-based cartoonist and web designer, currently creating the sci-fi webcomic The Otherknown and the camp horror visual novel High Fog. She tweeted out "MAELSTROM: A PRINCE OF EVIL!! 2024!! She's the Hero of Virtue, he's the Prince of Evil, they fight crime (and his mom, and skeletons??). I'm having a wonderful time making this book and I hope you enjoy it! @Brian_Geffen is an incredible editor!

Maelstrom: A Prince Of Evil is due to be published by Henry Holt in 2024, with the second volume in 2026. Lora Merriman's agent Jennifer Azantian at Azantian Literary did the six-figure deal for world English rights.

Henry Holt and Company is an American book publishing company based in New York City and one of the oldest publishers in the United States. It was founded in 1866 by Henry Holt and Frederick Leypold and currently, the company publishes in the fields of American and international fiction, biography, history and politics, science, psychology, and health, as well as books for children's literature. In the US, it operates under Macmillan Publishers. Jennifer Azantian established Azantian Literary in 2014 and focuses primarily on fiction across genres for mg, YA, and adult readers. She represents bestselling and award-winning writers and is always on the lookout for new talent. She is currently open for children's graphic novels (young reader through YA) across genres and is looking for emotionally complex projects from contemporary to fantasy and everything in-between, with a particular soft spot for inter-generational stories, immigrant stories, and magical realism.