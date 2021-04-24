Yen Press Announces New Upcoming Light Novels and Manga Titles

Yen Press announced a slate of upcoming releases that includes several light novels, manga, and their entrance into the world of RPG.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades (manga)

Story by Bokuto Uno

Character Design by Ruria Miyuki

Art by Sakae Esuno

When a boy and girl meet at a prestigious magic school, the curtain to a supreme fantasy series opens!

This year's new students arrive at Kimberley Magic School. What meets them there is a brilliant parade of cherry blossoms in full bloom and magical creatures. They don't know–this academy is a living demon's shrine where no one's life is guaranteed. A school fantasy about spell blades!

Reign of the Seven Spellblades is a manga adaptation of the hit light novel series, a rising star in the category. As a story taking place in a magical academy, Reign of the Seven Spellblades is often described as an action-packed and edgy version of Harry Potter that has a wide appeal to fans of fantasy stories.

The Detective is Already Dead (manga)

Story by nigozyu

Art by mugiko

I, an ordinary high school student, Kimihiko Kimizuka, I was embroiled completely flawlessly into a plane hijacking, where I became the assistant to the angelically beautiful detective girl I met. In three years, the great detective and her assistant unfolded a dazzling adventure drama. Before long, we were separated by death. This takes place a year after that.

The only survivor, me, and the detective's dying wish—their unfinished story.

The Detective is Already Dead is a manga adaptation of the light novel series from Yen On scheduled for June 2021 release. Due to its popularity in Japan, The Detective is Already Dead stands out as one of the most well-received announcements from Yen Press this year. An anime adaptation has been scheduled to begin airing in July 2021.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II

Story by Fujino Omori

Character Design by Suzuhito Yasuda

Art by Taisei Yamachi

After Mikoto ventures into Orario's pleasure quarter on a lead to find her long-lost friend, Bell, Lily, and Welf decide to join the search! Unfortunately, Bell's hardly comfortable in such an unfamiliar environment, and after he gets separated from the group, he soon finds himself in a part of Orario he never knew existed. There, he spies a beautiful girl with fox ears and a tail, but little does he know, she's exactly who Mikoto's been looking for…

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? II is a continuation of the hit manga series, one that aligns with the events from the anime's second season. With over two years passed since the conclusion of the first part of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? manga, this continuation is sure to please the many fans of the series, especially those eager for more content since the end of the anime's third season in 2020.

So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters (manga)

Story by Okina Baba

Character Design by Tsukasa Kiryu and Asahiro Kakashi

Art by Gratinbird

So, as you mighta noticed, I got reincarnated in another world—as a spider! And somewhere along the line, I somehow picked up a skill called Parallel Minds. Which, y'know, is great when you need a little extra help running from monsters and firing off magic spells. But it can get kinda crazy when there are four of me living in my head…

So I'm a Spider, So What? The Daily Lives of the Kumoko Sisters is a gag manga spin-off of the hit light novel series. Whether it be the original light novel, the manga adaptation or the anime adaptation, Kumoko's parallel minds have been a beloved aspect of the series, making this manga a treat to the fans!

I Kept Pressing the 100-Million Button and Came Out on Top (light novel)

Story by Syuichi Tskukishima

Illustration by Mokyu

Allen is training to be a swordsman, but he's just no good at it. After losing a duel with high stakes, he's about to drop out when a mysterious man offers him a chance to get 100 million years' worth of training with the press of a button. But what happens when he presses it over and over?!

I Kept Pressing the 100-Million Button and Came Out on Top is a quirky light novel series with a powerful protagonist who was cursed to live millions of years going through tortuous training. With its comedic storytelling and overpowered protagonist, this series appeals greatly to fans of The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious.

The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon (light novel)

Story by Asami Hinagi

Illustration by Kureta

In this dark fantasy tale, an accident transports Soya to a parallel world filled with danger and mystery. On his quest to explore this uncharted land, he encounters a gaggle of quirky friends, like Mysranica, the god of deception and secrecy, and a pair of elf sisters banished from their forest home. Before he knows it, Soya is making rogue adventurers eat lead, beating up petty nobles, and taking on dungeons where death lurks around every corner!

The Otherworlder, Exploring the Dungeon is a fun light novel series that cleverly combines science fiction and fantasy elements—a story about an unlikely hero and his defective AI in an alternate world. This ongoing series is reminiscent of light novel favorites, such as Combatants Will Be Dispatched! and High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World!

Orc Eroica (light novel)

Story by Rifujin na Magonote

Illustration by Asanagi

Bestowed with the title of "hero" for downing countless foes in the War of Twelve Tribes, Bash commands great respect from his fellow orcs. But this hero has a dark secret: His success on the battlefield doesn't match up to his success in the bedroom. With his reputation on the line, Bash sets out on a quest of a lifetime…all for the explicit purpose of getting laid…!

While it seems that light novels have addressed nearly every topic in a fantasy setting, very few have addressed dating in another world, quite like the hilarious and eccentric story that is Orc Eroica. This series is a fun read for those who enjoy light novels with unique takes on fantasy worlds, such as If the RPG World Had Social Media…

The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengence a Second Time (light novel)

Story by Kizuka Nero

Summoned to a fantasy world as a hero, Kaito Utage defeats the Demon Lord alongside a band of noble adventurers…only to be double-crossed and brutally murdered by his former allies! But when a twist of fate gives him a second chance at life with his all his memories intact, he sets off on a quest to slaughter his traitorous party members one by one. "Come…let vengeance commence!"

The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time is a dramatic and compelling isekai that heads into darker territories than most, one led by a crazed antihero. This dark tale is perfect for fans of light novel series such as Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen and The King of the Dead at the Dark Palace.

New York, New York

Story & Art by Marimo Ragawa

New York police officer Cain, while hiding that he's gay, goes out every night in Manhattan in want of a one-night stand. But when he meets his ideal man, Mel, he finds the love of his life… An ambitious work that depicts love and humanism with gay themes!

New York, New York is a classic boys love manga by Marimo Ragawa, the artist behind the manga adaptation of The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions. As a mature and beautiful boys who love manga that is credited for its realistic portrayals of gay male relationships, New York, New York is must-haves for passionate fans of the category. The Yen Press edition of New York, New York will finish the series in two omnibus volumes.

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! TRPG

Story by Natsume Akatsuki

Illustration by Kurone Mishima

Adaptation by F.E.A.R.

Live out the wildest fantasies in the world of Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World with the TRPG developed under Natsume Akatsuki's full oversight. Whether it's playing as a luckless reincarnation or pursuing a quest as an all-powerful magician, a life of hilarious adventures awaits!

Yen Press enters the world of RPG books with Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! TRPG, one that was created by FEAR, a leading company in the world of Japanese TRPGs. With Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! standing out as one of the biggest Yen Press properties combined with the RPG elements the series is known for, this TRPG book is the perfect start to this new venture.