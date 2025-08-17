Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: [OSHI NO KO], A Long & Short Love Story, Demi-Human Sharehouse, Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers, Keyaki Shopping District’s Sakura Bathhouse, Mad Miniscape, manga, Moscow 2160, novel, Once Upon a Witch’s Death, The Fake Alchemist, The Idol’s Escape, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Books For Valentine's Day 2026

Yen Press announced 10 new books - manga and a novel - for February 2026, including romances and Boy's Love among the usual fantasies.

The lineup features romance, Boy's Love, isekai, dark fantasy, and urban supernatural stories for all tastes.

Highlights include the [Oshi no Ko] Anime Guidebook, Mad Miniscape, and sci-fi novel Moscow 2160.

Diversified titles explore psychological drama, revenge, slice-of-life, and magical adventure in fresh ways.

Premiere manga publisher Yen Press announced ten new upcoming books featuring psychological dramas, adventurous fantasies, and slice-of-life Boys Love. The February 2026 lineup includes nine manga ([OSHI NO KO] TV Anime 1st Season Guidebook: First Report; A Long & Short Love Story; Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers; Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse; Mad Miniscape; The Idol's Escape; The Fake Alchemist; Once Upon a Witch's Death; and Demi-Human Sharehouse), and one novel (Moscow 2160).

[OSHI NO KO] TV Anime 1st Season Guidebook: First Report

By Aka Akasaka

Art by Mengo Yokoyari

Get a deep dive into the first season of the [Oshi no Ko] anime! With detailed information on characters and story, art from the making of the anime, and interviews galore, this book is packed with insights into the production of the hit series!

A Long & Short Love Story

By Kei Ichikawa

Ibuki and Kippei are next-door neighbors and have known each other since they were little. They go to the same school, chat about their favorite music, and watch the summer fireworks together—no two friends could be closer. But when Ibuki kisses Kippei, their relationship changes…

Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers

By Dowman Sayman

Dungeons—marvelous labyrinths packed full of dreams where heroes gather in search of fame and fortune. Unfortunately, Eine and Nacht can't say they feel the same. While all the other reincarnated earthlings get to live out awesome isekai fantasies, the two of them are stuck slaving away as dungeon staff! And whether those inconsiderate adventurers win or lose, a messy pile of corpses will need tidying up. But if the two are disposing of bodies anyway…then what's a few more? Why not make their workplace a terrifying deathtrap from which none ever return? Maybe then they'd finally have some peace and quiet!

Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse

By Waka Kakitsubata

Original Story by Yuzu Tsubaki

Tatsumi Azuma, a sociable third-year student at Keyaki High School, crashes into second-year Shunpei Eguchi and fractures his hand. But the stone-faced Shunpei is no ordinary student—rumor has it he'll kill anyone who so much as looks him in the eye! Afraid of retaliation, Tatsumi tells Shunpei he'll do anything to make up for his blunder. Thus, Shunpei puts him to work by making him help out at his family's bathhouse, Sakura-no-yu!

Mad Miniscape

By Ayumu Hirose

Asahi is an ordinary girl who shares a small apartment with the boy she grew up with, Minoru. Which wouldn't be all that strange, except…Minoru died four years ago. The "thing" that occupies Asahi's apartment is nothing like her childhood friend—it's inhuman and grotesque, and it keeps demanding Asahi's life at every opportunity. But Asahi doesn't mind. As long as Minoru is there with her, absolutely nothing else matters…right?

The Idol's Escape

By Ito Kira

Ainosuke is a gay man who spends his days full of gloominess and regrets. He desperately wishes he could be as cute and gorgeous as Karen, the idol he aspires to. But one night, Karen herself, on the run from an exploitative producer, appears right in front of him! A journey of escape and heart-pounding, fleeting love begins…

The Fake Alchemist

Original Story by Jiro Sugiura

Art by Umemaru

Young Paracelsus was never a fighter, so when he's transported to another world, there's only one path for him to make a living— alchemy. The problem is, he's cheating his way through it! Can Paracelsus and his newfound companion, Nora, thrive in this strange new world?

Once Upon a Witch's Death

By Kenu Amearare

Original Story by Saka

Meg Raspberry lives a charmed life in the English countryside as an apprentice to the powerful witch Faust. That is, until her seventeenth birthday rolls around, and Faust reveals that Meg will die in a year from the Death Sentence curse! There's only one way to avoid her inevitable demise—collect a thousand tears of joy to create a Seed of Life, which will grant Meg immortality. But can Meg still find joy in her circumstances? She might have to learn how anyway… The clock is ticking, and this deadline has no extensions!

Demi-Human Sharehouse

By Norito Asazuki

When Kei Sato, a corporate slave with low communication skills, applies to live in a share house, he thinks that it'll be a good way for him to make friends. But the other three occupants of this house seem a little different…almost monstrous even? Can Kei overcome his introversion and become friends with these supernatural girls!?

Moscow 2160

By Kumo Kagyu

Illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki

The year is 2160, and the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union has not yet ended. Cyborg soldiers returning from war roam about, their cybernetic enhancements monitored by the authorities. Behind the scenes, government-affiliated organizations, Western spies, and mafiosos hunt each other down. This is Moscow, a city where freedom, truth, and prosperity have long since disappeared. Danila Kragin, a disposable asset called a "janitor," is a flesh-and-blood mercenary. He now sprints down alleyways, submachine gun in hand. He must make it home—not only for his beloved Stasia, but for his younger siblings waiting for his return.

Release dates are best found on Yen Press' social media account.

