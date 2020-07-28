Yen Press Launches New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga

Yen Press has launched a new manga series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Vol. 1: The Ways of the Monster Nation. The new manga series is a spinoff from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel, which has been one of Yen's biggest hits that also spawned a hit anime series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular and odd variations on the Isekai genre where a 30-something office manager dies in our world. However, he gets reincarnated as a slime in a medieval fantasy world that follows the rules of Dungeon & Dragons and role-playing video games. There he takes on the name Rimuru and goes around befriending humans and non-human factions alike, using his God Mode powers to uplift and improve everyone's lives and makes himself a power player in the process. The spinoff manga features the nation Rimuru inadvertently sets up in the story.

The new series is written by Fuse, author of the original That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel and featured artwork by Sho Okagiri and Mitz Vah.

Volume 1 is available now in print and digitally on Yen Press' partner platforms, including Amazon.

Yen Press announced the debut in a Tweet:

About That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Vol. 1: The Ways of the Monster Nation:

"With all its innovations, the kingdom of Tempest – founded by the demon lord Rimuru – is a veritable paradise for travelers such as Framea, the rabbitfolk chief's daughter. Framea has always had a nose for adventure, an inquisitive mind, and a knack for discovering and identifying the latest and greatest the world has to offer! Her notepad is open at all times, ready for any three-star delights she may encounter, so when Rimuru himself gives Framea a mission to catalog the area's attractions, she will have her work cut out for her-and tons of stars to hand out!"

An anime adaptation of the series premiered in October 2018, catapulting the popularity of the series to international attention and currently streams on Crunchyroll and Funimation. It was the buzz around the anime series that drove the sales of the original light novel and manga series to the bestseller charts.

A second season of the anime series was recently announced and is scheduled to premiere later this year.