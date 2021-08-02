Yep, That Sounds Like Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #28

Giles's mom has big plans for an interdimensional Faith in this preview of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #28, in stores on Wednesday from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. Using mind-warping drugs, they plan to turn Faith into the most compliant slayer ever, ready to follow orders without question and further the mission of the Council. Yeah, we have a feeling that's not going to work out well for them. Check out the preview below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN211056

JUN211057 – BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #28 CVR B GEORGIEV – $3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

What sacrifices will have to be made to save Buffy from a world-shaking discovery?

The true nature of the Mayor and Dorothy's plan is revealed and Scoobies and Slayers alike must band together to stop them, but not everyone will do so willingly.

Meanwhile, the Council's machinations continue to impact the group's past, present, and most importantly future!

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $3.99