Yesterday, Lunar Distributed Two Weeks Of DC Comics At Once

Results will vary store to store, of course. Some comic book stores that have signed up to Lunar Distribution (soon to be all of them) received yesterday's stack of comic books late last week. But some received them yesterday, to go on sale the same day. Consistency and reliability is not quite what it was. But some stores who received their DC Comics titles yesterday had the surprise of receiving next week's DC Comics titles as well, in the same delivery.

That includes Batman #102, DCeased Dead Planet #6, Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1, Justice League #56, Sweet Tooth: The Return #1, Young Justice #20 and the collection of Girl.

Bleeding Cool has reported that, since DC's decision not to monitor street dates for comic book stores anymore, and both Lunar and UCS distributing DC Comics several days in advance – in this case a whole week – that street dates in some comic book stores around the country are starting to fray at the edges. Bleeding Cool has received reports of a very few of stores at least that regularly and openly break street dates, but a handful of others who deal with customers they know and trust. Amazing Discoveries has a Batman #102 variant on eBay "in hand" without any mention of being delayed until next Tuesday.

Most stores will, however happily keep the comics until the street date of next Tuesday. It gives them a change to sort and prepare for the Tuesday and Wednesday morning crowds, and any issues with damages or missing items (rarely an issue with Lunar) can be reported and possibly rectified before Tuesday comes around. But also comic shops have to store them somewhere for most of the week. Can you blame some for wanting to sell them off a little sooner?