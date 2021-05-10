Yet Another Origin Story in Heroes Reborn Peter Parker #1 [Preview]

Marvel retells the origin of Spider-Man for the millionth time in this preview of Heroes Reborn Peter Parker Amazing Shutterbug #1… but this time with a twist! This time, Flash Thompson prevents Peter Parker from being bitten by a radioactive spider. Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210537
MAR210538 – HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1 LAND VAR – $4.99
(W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone
Peter Parker is the biggest Hyperion fan in the world, and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle! SURELY, nothing can go wrong, with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action… Right?
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210537 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210538 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1 LAND VAR, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Greg Land, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210537 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210537 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210537 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210537 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210537 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1, by (W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.