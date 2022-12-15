Yoe Books Partners with Dark Horse Comics for New Books in 2023

First, it was Disney and Lucasfilm. Then Marvel. Then GI Joe and Transformers. Is Yoe Books the next to leave IDW (where they currently publish books with the Clover Press imprint) for greener pastures? Well…. not exactly. A press release from Dark Horse today revealed that Yoe Books will launch at the publisher next year, with Harvey Award winning anthology BLAB! Volume 1 the first offering. But when we reached out for comment, Craig Yoe told us:

Yoe Books will be super busy doing comics-oriented books for the tremendous people at Dark Horse. If we perchance have a little time left over we might do a book here or there that isn't something that's a good fit subject or otherwise for our partnership. For instance, our friends at Clover Press do crowdfunded books which in my understanding Dark Horse isn't doing now. So we look forward to possibly teaming up with Clover on more books that might be best done as crowdfunded projects. Again, as time allows.

So not a complete loss for IDW, but definitely a win for Dark Horse. I'm your pal Jude Terror, reporting today in place of Rich Johnston, who had to take the day off from Bleeding Cool to do a topless photoshoot for the annual British Men of Comics charity calendar. A press release from Dark Horse breaks the exciting news (about Yoe Books, not the calendar — don't tell me you actually want to buy one of those!):

Dark Horse Comics is proud to announce its publishing partnership with Yoe Books. Craig Yoe, called by USA Today "the comic book genre's master archaeologist," has written or edited nearly 100 books in the field of comics and cartooning history, was Creative Director/Vice President/General Manager of Jim Henson's Muppets and a Creative Director at Nickelodeon and Disney, and has won multiple Eisner Awards and the Gold Medal from the Society of Illustrators. Along with co-publisher, author, and creative Clizia Gussoni, Yoe Books has an ambitious publishing schedule planned with Dark Horse.

And about BLAB! Volume 1:

First in the lineup is BLAB! Volume 1, arriving in Spring 2023. The Harvey Award-winning anthology of cutting-edge comics, art, and culture created by award-winning editor and designer Monte Beauchamp returns to its comics roots with a stellar lineup of contributors. Noah Van Sciver depicts the tragic demise of Crime Does Not Pay editor Robert Wood. Ryan Heshka recounts the rise and fall of Superman creators Siegel and Shuster. Sasha Velour portrays the making of film director F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu. Children's book illustrator Giselle Potter examines Peter Rabbit author Beatrix Potter's passion as a naturalist. Illustrated articles include the history of the gorilla and a report on UFOs. All this and much more included in Comics and Stories That Will Make You BLAB!

"Dark Horse has had a long working relationship with Craig Yoe and Clizia Gussoni and their company," said Dark Horse publisher Mike Richardson. "Now I'm excited to announce that our relationship has become official, with an overall deal distributing a new line of books from Yoe Studios. Craig has always had a keen eye toward comics and has produced some of the industry's most unique publications. That legacy continues as our first joint offering features BLAB! Volume 1, an anthology of cutting-edge comics curated by Monte Beauchamp."

"I'm beyond excited that Yoe Books and Dark Horse have become partners!" said Yoe. "Monte Beauchamp's superlative and inventive Blab! comics anthology is just the first in a varied line of must-have titles coming from Yoe Books and Dark Horse."

"To be published by both Yoe Books and Dark Horse is a dream come true!" said Beauchamp.

Funny. All we dream about is getting asked to pose for a calendar. Look for BLAB! Volume 1 in comic book stores on April 26th, 2023 and bookstores on May 9th, retailing for $19.99.