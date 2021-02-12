Yu-Gi-Oh Pop Up Parade Statues Teased by Good Smile Company

The heart of the cards is with Good Smile Company unveils three new Yu-Gi-Oh collectibles are on the way. It has been quite some time since Yu-Gi-Oh has been in the spotlight, but the series is always near and dear to my heart. These iconic characters brought this legendary game to life, and even with all of the sequel series, you can't replace the original. Good Smile Company has unveiled new Pop Up Parade statues that will be must-have additions to any collection. We are only shown one fully painted statue while the other ones are unpainted prototypes. Yami Yugi is up first, and he is packed with color, detail and placed in a battle-ready pose. Yugi is shown with his Millennium Puzzle and a card in his hand as he prepares to duel.

Up next is two Yu-Gi-Oh unpainted prototypes as Seto Kaiba and the monster known as Dark Magician Girl are revealed. The colors might not be there, but both Pop Up Parade statues are packed with amazing detail that will look even better when they finally are on display. Dark Magician Girl's appearance could mean that Good Smile Company is creating some of the iconic monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh, allowing for even bigger and cooler displays. I would love to see a Blue Eyes White Dragon in the future for the Pop Up Parade line to go with the upcoming Seto Kaiba statue. Yu-Gi-Oh is a perfect series to bring to the Pop Up Parade statue line as the series offers some amazing high-quality statues for a low price. We cannot wait to see these prototypes fully painted and are ready for pre-order, which fans will be able to find here once they are finally announced.