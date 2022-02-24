Z2 Comics Announces Pantera Graphic Novel, Vulgar Display of Power

Z2 Comics is also using ComicsPRO's Annual Conference to announce, or more accurately tease, new creators working on new projects at the publisher. And that means their latest music-based licensed graphic anthology, Vulgar Display of Power, for thirty years of the heavy metal band Pantera. Oh, and they've gone and got us some quotes from the band as well.

"We're really happy and excited to have this graphic novel come out for the fans, and to be a part of something special, as it pertains to its artists and creators," Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo explains. "Check out our killer new Vulgar graphic novel, can't wait to check all of it out!! And neither will you!!" Pantera bassist Rex Brown continues. You can hear the exclamation marks.

Comic creators will adapt of eleven of the Vulgar Display of Power album's tracks. Creators including Alan Robert (Life of Agony), Eric Peterson (Testament), Keith Buckley (Every Time I Die), Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), Tony Lee (Beartooth: The Journey Below), and illustrators Brian Ewing, Ryan J. Downey, Erik Rodriguez, Ryan Kelly, Steve Chanks, Kevin Mellon, John Pearson, and Danijel Zezelj will each offer a unique interpretation inspired by the lyrics and music to create a whole new way to experience this landmark work of heavy art. Tattoo artist and friend of the band Paul Booth provides the cover art, showing the grisly aftermath of the sucker-punch cover photo from the original album.

"I'm not sure I can even express what a tremendous honor it has been to work on this project for Pantera," Booth says. "The first music tour I ever went out on, Pantera headlined. That was back in '94 with Sepultura and Biohazard. To this day, I still compare every tour I've been on to that one as it really was the most special for me. This project has been an awesome experience and I greatly thank everyone involved!"

Z2 and Pantera present Vulgar Display of Power in both softcover and hardcover formats, as well as deluxe, super deluxe, and platinum editions packaged with an exclusive vinyl variant LP of the classic album, gallery-ready prints by Danijel Zezelj, Erik Rodriguez, and Alan Robert, signed editions from Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus more available exclusively through Z2's webstore.

Also available in a limited and numbered edition will be a one-time release of a special Pantera "punch action" resin statue, paying tribute to the album's original cover art.