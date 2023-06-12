Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dc comics, wildcats, zealot

Zealot Is Coming To Birds Of Prey… But Which One? (Spoilers)

Earlier this week Kelly Thompson tweeted out the identity of the fourth member of her upcoming ongoing Birds Of Prey series to be drawn by Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire stating "Zealot will do the cutting. Ooop. That got dark."

Zealot was created by Brandon Choi and Jim Lee, first appearing in WildC.A.T.s #1. in 1992 as a deadly Kherubim warrior and super-hero in the Wildstorm Universe. A long-living High Lord of Khera, stranded on Earth for centuries after a battle with the Daemonites, she would go on to join the super-hero team WildC.A.T.S and now part of the DC Universe, and of late has been appearing alongside Wonder Woman and Angel Breaker. But in current WildC.A.T.S, there's more than one of her. Tomorrow sees the publication of WildCATS #8 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia from DC Comics, and we see the extent of what she could become.

Because this one just killed Damian Wayne. And I'm not sure she's going to play that nice with the others.

Especially when it all seems to be over a man. That doesn't seem very Zealot-like, does it? While on the standard DC Universe, the WildCATS are getting even further involved in DC lore right now.

One organisation with a secretive past taking over a public company with a secretive past? Almost like they were made for each other. Zealot will fit right in. Either of them.

WILDCATS #8 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

The world is dying. Grifter may just be our last hope, but things aren't looking too good for him either. Luckily, his trusty teammates will stand by his side until the end. Meet the new WildC.A.T.s: Green Arrow, Robin, Savant, Scarecrow, Maul, and Midnighter.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/13/2023

