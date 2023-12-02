Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: December 2023, hexagon, hexagon comics, jeam marc lofficier

Zembla in Strangers from Hexagon Comics for December 2023

Hexagon puts European comics written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, including Strangers #11 with José Luis Ruiz Pérez and Nestor Vagas.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

And for December, that means Strangers #11 with José Luis Ruiz Pérez and Nestor Vagas. And a few other books from recent months as well.

STRANGERS #11: FINALLY… ZEMBLA!

7×10 squarebound comic, 94 pages b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-267-8. US$12.95 / GBP 10.99.

Two stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by José Luis Ruiz Pérez; Nestor Vagas; cover by José Luis Ruiz Pérez. In this eleventh volume of Strangers, the heroes clash with the renegade Salamandrite known only as Mr. 17, to prevent the return of his alien masters, the Wan Lords, whom Kabur once defeated in the distant past. First, they travel to the African jungle of Karunda, and then to a secret research facility in the South of France, to stop Mr. 17 from using dimensional gateways to bring the space vampires to Earth. Special guest-stars: The Guardian of the Republic! Zembla! And the amazing Attaturkey!

KABUR #6: THE FIRES OF FORALUME

7×10 squarebound comic, 96 pages b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-256-2. US$14.95 / GBP 12.99.

Three stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; Roberto Castro, José Luis Ruiz Pérez; cover by Roberto Castro.

24 SHANGA KHOUR story by Jean-Marc Lofficier (based on a plot by Claude J. Legrand) art by Luciano Bernasconi

25. THE FIRES OF FORALUME story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by José Luis Ruiz Pérez

# ARIANROD: THE SCOURGE OF THE TSUNABI story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro

After defeating the evil Ghool, Kabur and Arianrod suddenly find themselves pitted against the diabolical schemes of the witch SHANGA KHOUR and the mysterious TIME RIDER. To defeat them, Kabur will have to overcome the lethal traps of the ghostly town of N'THALEK…

KABUR and ARIANROD then reach the great harbor city of FORALUME, where Lagrid was once sold as a slave. Still on the trail of SELINOR PSAH, the powerful sultan-sorcerer who kidnapped LAGRID, they find themselves caught up in a deadly plot hatched by the SHAIKORTIN Reavers who seek to take over FORALUME…

In a third bonus story, the beautiful Fomore princess ARIANROD, after having left her home, unmasks a murderer and confronts the PLAGUE OF THE TSUNABI…

COUNT SAINT-GERMAIN #1: THE ROSY-CROSS

Story: Pier Carpi

Artist: Luciano Bernasconi

Cover: Alfredo Macall

Adapted into English by J.-M. & Randy Lofficier; foreword by Jean-Marc Lofficier. A traveler throughout history, an eternal pilgrim, the man known as Count Saint-Germain is the immortal survivor of the ancient civilization of Atlantis and the keeper of its mighty secrets. Throughout the centuries, he has faced the sinister Maleficus, a dark wizard and a renegade from his age-old order, who wants only to steal the Count's secrets in order to spread his own evil influence and rule the world… This prodigious and thrilling occult saga from the pens of two great masters of Italian comics, writer Pier Carpi and artist Luciano Bernasconi, was originally published in France in 1982. 7×10 squarebound comic, 54 pages b&w ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-253-1. US$12.95; GBP 10.99

