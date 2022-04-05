Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth

As revealed at the Image Comics night at London Piccadilly's Waterstones bookstore yesterday, Zoe Thorogood of the graphic novel The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott, and the series Joe Hill's Rain has a brand new thing for November. It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth is an original graphic memoir that "records six months of her own life as it falls apart in a desperate attempt to put it back together again in the only way she knows how. This fresh and thought-provoking auto-bio-graphic is an intimate and metanarrative look into the life of a selfish artist who must create for her own survival. "

Zoe Thorogood said "This book has served as a creative sanctuary for me from the day it was conceived—an experimental playground that I hope will inspire, disturb, and comfort in equal measure." Eric Stephenson, Publisher at Image Comics, added "Zoe's debut graphic novel, The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott, was one of the highlights of 2020, and we were thrilled when she approached us about publishing her next project… which as it turns out, will be the project after this one! But one of the great things about exciting new talent is that the creative process often takes on a life of its own and It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth was a project that had to happen, very much to everyone's delight. This is excellent work by one of comics' best new voices!"

It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth will be available from Image Comics in comic book stores on Wednesday, the 9th of November and in bookstores on Tuesday, the 15th of November. Maybe Waterstone will do another panel and give us some advanced notice? It could happen.