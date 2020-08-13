Zorro Enters The Land That Time Forgot in American Mythology Crossover

American Mythology is bringing the pulp back to comics with their November 2020 offerings. The company has, since its inception, focused on bringing classic stories that have survived through generations to modern readers. From their Casper and Underdog series for all-ages to their current Edgar Rice Burroughs initiative, icons of the past live on in this comic book publisher. The company, and mainstay writer Mike Wolfer, are taking these classic tales in new directions, evident especially in the way some of these titles crossover. Zorro will enter The Land That Time Forgot in one of their current series, while a lovable comedic duo Laurel and Hardy return for new stories.

American Mythology's November 2020 solicitations are:

THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT FEARLESS #1

Retail Price: $3.99

Covers: Roy Allan Martinez

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Artist: Fritz Casas

Age Rating: Teen

Color, 32 pages

Enter the Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe in an all-new tale of the astounding, prehistoric world of Caspak! Set during the time period of the original novel, The Land That Time Forgot: Fearless reveals a previously untold story of Bowen Tyler and Lys La Rue as they trek across the landscape of the unforgettable and unforgiving land of Caspak. Giant spiders, fierce ape-like warriors, prehistoric beasts, and See-ta the Savage… This one has it all! Featuring one white-knuckle encounter after another, this is the tale that all fans of ERB and prehistoric adventure comics have been waiting for, beautifully illustrated by Fritz Casas and written by Mike Wolfer (Pellucidar, The Monster Men).

THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT FEARLESS #1 CVR B CASAS

Retail Price: $4.99

Cover: Fritz Casas

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Artist: Fritz Casas

THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT FEARLESS #1 CVR C LTD ED PULP

Retail Price: $9.99

Cover: Roy Allan Martinez

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Artist: Fritz Casas

Like a dinosaur preserved in amber, this extremely rare Pulp inspired edition is limited to only 350 copies in the world! Add a gem to your collection today!

Damn.

Hardy got the fatty.

LAUREL & HARDY CHRISTMAS FOLLIES #1 CVR A SHANOWER

Retail Price: $3.99

Cover: Eric Shanower

Writer: SA Check, Jordan Gershowitz, Jorge Pacheco

Artists: Jorge Pacheco, Diego Tapie

Age Rating: All Ages

Color, 32 pages

It's a holiday gift for the whole family! Stan and Ollie are back and delivering their brand of loveable hijinks during the most wonderful time of the year. This awesome stocking stuffer delivers three slapstick tales of yuletide joy starting with "Sappy Holidays" by SA Check (Three Stooges) and Diego Tapie (Laurel & Hardy Meet the Three Stooges) where the boys must deliver a Christmas tree in time to save the holiday—followed by "Runaway Christmas" by Jorge Pacheco (Rocky & Bullwinkle) and a very special tale by Jordan Gershowitz (Oggy & the Cockroaches)! The issue features wonderful tales and extras from the world of Laurel & Hardy. Give the gift of laughter with Laurel & Hardy Christmas Follies this year! Laurel & Hardy Christmas Follies comes with three covers, Main by Eisner Award Winner, Eric Shanower, Variant by cartoonist Jorge Pacheco, and a special 350 copy limited edition by illustrator Dean Rankine.

LAUREL & HARDY CHRISTMAS FOLLIES #1 CVR B PACHECO

Retail Price: $4.99

Cover: Jorge Pacheco

Writer: SA Check, Jordan Gershowitz, Jorge Pacheco

Artists: Jorge Pacheco, Diego Tapie

LAUREL & HARDY CHRISTMAS FOLLIES #1 CVR C

Retail Price: $9.99

Cover: Dean Rankine

Writer: SA Check, Jordan Gershowitz, Jorge Pacheco

Artists: Jorge Pacheco, Diego Tapie

The ultimate gift in your stocking! A super limited edition of 350 copies perfect for wrapping up in a graded slab!

ZORRO IN THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT #2 MAIN CVR A

Retail Price: $3.99

Cover: Roy Allan Martinez

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Artist: Alessandro Ranaldi

Age Rating: Teen

Color, 32 pages

This lost world blockbuster is sure to thrill fans of Zorro, Edgar Rice Burroughs, dinosaurs, and romantic adventure in an all-new tale that follows in the footsteps of fantasy's greatest authors. Written by Mike Wolfer (Pellucidar, The Land That Time Forgot) and illustrated by sensational newcomer Alessandro Ranandi, featuring a main cover and a Limited Edition cover by Roy Allan Martinez (Zorro, The Monster Men).

ZORRO IN THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT #2 1/350 LTD ED CVR B

Retail Price: $9.99

Cover: Roy Allan Martinez

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Artist: Alessandro Ranaldi

Limited to just 350 copies, these rare pulp-inspired editions of Zorro in the Land That Time Forgot are the perfect editions to have slabbed by your favorite grading company!

ETERNAL THIRST OF DRACULA 3 #2 CVR A MAIN MARTINEZ (MR)

Retail: $3.99

Cover: Roy Allan Martinez

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Art: Vincenzo Carratù

Age Rating: Mature Readers MR

Color, 32 pages

The blockbuster conclusion of the first Eternal Thirst of Dracula story arc comes to a blood-drenched conclusion in the final showdown to end all final showdowns! On Count Dracula's secluded Philippine island stronghold, Van Hauser and Kandy "Kung Fu Mama" Brick must adopt every gimmick they can from the fantasy characters they portray in the 1970s "B" horror movies in which they normally star if they have any hope to survive against not only Dracula himself, but his vampire gorilla bodyguards. But Dracula's domain is also under siege by an army of hideous vampire creatures who will fight to the death to destroy the undead Count and his legacy! The twists turns, and unexpected revelations will leave you reeling in this outstanding homage to the horror films of the '70s, for mature readers only! The Eternal Thirst of Dracula Book 3 #2 comes with two cover editions – Main by Roy Allan Martinez and racy Brides Nude by author, Mike Wolfer.

ETERNAL THIRST OF DRACULA 3 #2 CVR B BRIDES NUDE (MR)

Retail: $9.99

Cover: Mike Wolfer

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Art: Vincenzo Carratù

Age Rating: Mature Readers MR

Color, 32 pages

STARRING SONYA DEVEREAUX VOL 01 TPB

Retail: $19.99

Cover: Brendan & Brian Fraim

Writers: Todd Livingston, Nick Capetanakis

Art: Brendan & Brian Fraim

Age Rating: Teen

Color, 120 pages

Watch 4 movies in 1 book! Hollywood's 306th best actress is scream queen Sonya Devereaux, whose career consists entirely of ultra-low-budget, straight to DVD/VOD movies – they're so good because they're so bad! Each story adapts and skewers every genre cliche that exists in a laugh out loud, riotous romp. Starring Sonya Devereaux Volume 1 collects the first four issues of the hit series: Naked Are the Damned 2, Vampire Academy 4, Debutante Desperado, & Spider-Shark vs. Snake-Bear. Exclusive bonus features include Bloopers, Outtakes, and Introduction by legendary filmmaker Fred Olen Ray ("Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers" "Attack of the 60 Foot Centerfold")!

ZORRO TIMELESS TALES READER PACK

Retail: $7.99

Writer: Jean-Marie Nadaud

Art: Carlo Marcello

Age Rating: All Ages

Color, 32 pages, bagged 2-pack of comics PLUS promo trading card

Get both issues of Zorro Timeless tales plus a Zorro promotional trading card in this great reader set!

THE MONSTER MEN: HEART OF WRATH WOLFER SIGNED ED

Retail: $14.99

Writer: Mike Wolfer

Art: Roy Allan Martinez

Age Rating: Teen

Color, 32 pages

Get your copy of The Monster Men: Heart of Wrath #1 signed by the devious mastermind himself, writer and horror icon, Mike Wolfer! It comes bagged and boarded with a certificate of authenticity and limited to 75 copies.