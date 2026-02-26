Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, james bond, lenny kravitz

007 First Light Releases Lenny Kravitz Extended Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for 007 First Light, as they give players a better look at Lenny Kravitz acting as The Pirate King Bawma

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios dropped a new extended trailer for 007 First Light today, giving us a closer look at mroe of Lenny Kravitz in the game. Revealed back at The Game Awards, Kravitz is playing the main boss figure of the game as The Pirate King Bawma. This new trailer, which runs almost three minutes long, shows him in his first encounter with Bond and his MI6 mentor, John Greenway. We get a better idea about the character, his kingdom, his intentions, and more as an unpredictable leader of a powerful black-market arms network. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is currently on track to be released on May 27 for PC and all three major consoles.

007 First Light

Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world's most famous spy. After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State.

Become 007: Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent.

Discover a new standalone, re-imagined James Bond origin story, and the events that lead an audacious young hero to become the best MI6 agent. A Thrilling Espionage Adventure: Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead.

Embark on missions in breathtaking locations, drive iconic vehicles, and dive into a cinematic adventure in pursuit of a rogue agent who's always one step ahead. Spying, Your Way: Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you.

Go silent or go loud. Whether fighting with fists or firepower, using gadgets to infiltrate, or bluffing your way past guards, the approach is entirely up to you. Welcome to MI6: Test your skills and replay your favorite missions with additional modifiers, for endless espionage fun!

