Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged:

100 In 1 Game Collection Receives New July Release Date

100 In 1 Game Collection is currently available for people to play at PAX East 2025, as the game will now be released this July

Article Summary 100 In 1 Game Collection now releasing in July, delayed from its original earlier date

Play 100 arcade games combining classic gameplay with new, innovative twists and ideas

Enjoy solo challenges or compete in multiplayer modes for top scores with friends and family

Features new characters and unlockable minigames, plus games from previous 30 in 1 collections

Developer Digital Bards and publisher Maximum Entertainment brought 100 In 1 Game Collection over to PAX East 2025 this weekend, along with some news about the title. The game was originally earmarked for release this month, but it turns out the collection's date has been pushed back, and will now be coming out on June 19, 2025. Thos who wish to try it early can do so through Sunday in Boston in the Main Expo Hall at Booth: 15078.

100 In 1 Game Collection

100 in 1 Game Collection is a gigantic compilation of 100 arcade games that blend classic arcade games with fresh concepts. Unlock new minigames, improve scores, and challenge yourself solo or in multiplayer. Meet Magrat the witch, Harvey the weird fish, Stephanie the green cow, and all their beloved friends, and embark on an epic journey through 100 arcade games that blend classic gameplay from your favorite retro titles with new concepts that are reinventing the arcade genre! Score as much as you can, then improve and challenge yourself to get all stars in solo or with your friends! Blending nostalgic gameplay with exciting new concepts, 100 in 1 Game Collection features a captivating mix of puzzle-solving, strategy, action, and arcade classics that will keep you coming back for more. The collection includes all games from 30 in 1 Game Collection, volumes 1 & 2, plus 40 brand new games in an entirely new UI and style.

100 Different Games for a Long and Diverse Journey: Experience a perfect mix of beloved classic gameplay and fresh, innovative challenges that will keep you hooked for a while!

Experience a perfect mix of beloved classic gameplay and fresh, innovative challenges that will keep you hooked for a while! Experience Them All: From puzzle-solving and strategy games to fast-paced action and arcade classics, there's something for everyone in 100 in 1 Game Collection.

From puzzle-solving and strategy games to fast-paced action and arcade classics, there's something for everyone in 100 in 1 Game Collection. Always Better With Friends: Train yourself alone and fight for the best score in multiplayer mode against your friends and family!

Train yourself alone and fight for the best score in multiplayer mode against your friends and family! Follow the Snake: Follow Tutorial Snake and his friends and improve your scores to unlock new minigames as long as you're playing!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!