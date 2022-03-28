13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Drops New Trailer Of Mysteries

Atlus has released a new trailer for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim before it releases on Nintendo Switch delving into more of the mysteries in the story. You know, when you got a game featuring a bunch of men running around in black suits with listening devices in their ears, you're bound to be on the verge of some mystery or another. And that's exactly what this trailer is giving you is a lot of unanswered questions to what you'll need to find the answers for. The world may be coming to an end very quickly, but hey, its just another day in high school I guess involving secret agents, giant robots, and a talking cat. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom to see what mysteries are on the way as the game will drop on the Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022.

Uncover the truth to survive! Vanillaware, the storytellers behind Odin Sphere and Dragon's Crown, craft a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories. Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments. Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat. Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity! Explore a beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style. Uncover a deep story through visions of the past and the future. All while the doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel pilot, customize your mech, and fight waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat. Beautifully rendered in Vanillaware's signature hand-painted visual style.

