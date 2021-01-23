2018 Community Day Moves Available Next Week In Pokémon GO

There was something missing from Niantic's annual December Recap Community Day in Pokémon GO last month. Something major. One of the aspects that trainers look forward to most is the chance to give all previous Community Day Pokémon their exclusive moves during this two-day event. Historically, Niantic has made these moves available during those days. If you catch a 100% Larvitar in March? Hold off, you'll be able to evolve it up to Tyranitar and give it SmackDown in December. Oh, you got a powerful Shadow Beldum? You'll have to make sure you act at the right time, but wait for an event where you can TM away Frustration, and then, come December, you can evolve it up during Recap Community Day! That's how it was, anyway. It's the expectation that Pokémon GO had set forth. Last year, though, they broke the pattern, not allowing certain older Community Day species to receive their moves. It is clear now, though, that they had a plan all along.

Niantic announced that certain Community Day moves will be available during next week's Johto Celebration event, which will run from Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, January 31st, 2021, at 8 PM local time. They announced the full details on their blog, writing:

Get Pokémon that know exclusive attacks from 2018 Community Day events! If you evolve the following Pokémon during the event, their Evolution will know an exclusive attack. Evolve Bayleef (the evolved form of Chikorita) to get a Meganium that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Quilava (the evolved form of Cyndaquil) to get a Typhlosion that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Flaaffy (the evolved form of Mareep) to get an Ampharos that knows Dragon Pulse. Evolve Pupitar (the evolved form of Larvitar) to get a Tyranitar that knows Smack Down.

And there we are. With this, the availability of Meteor Mash on Metagross during the current Hoenn Celebration event, and the plans for the Generation One starter Community Day moves during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, it is clear that Niantic will now be using these Legacy moves as event features outside of Community Days and recaps.

I leave you with these two final thoughts:

Where's the love for Feraligatr?

Don't miss this opportunity to get a Tyranitar, especially a Shadow Tyranitar, that has SmackDown. To say it's game-changing is an understatement. The thing hits like a Charged Attack.