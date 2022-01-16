2022 Games For Change Festival Reveals Dates & Information

Organizers behind the 2022 Games for Change Festival have revealed their plans for the 2022 event, including dates and programming notes. The event is currently set to happen from July 12th-15th, with in-person events set to happen in New York City from the 12th-13th, but they haven't revealed the official event space that will be held at yet. The first two days are going to be filled with curated talks, workshops, and arcades, all designed for people to chat and network, while the remaining two days (14th-15th) will be a free virtual festival with streaming content. The goal for this year is basically to return to form as "the largest industry-facing event for social impact games in the world." We have a little bit more information on the festival for you below as they are currently taking submissions for speakers as well as nominations for Game Of The Year, in case you have people to nominate.

For nearly two decades, the Games for Change Festival has been a destination for developers, educators, researchers, students, and other game-changers who wants to make an impact through video games or immersive media. The 2022 G4C Festival is currently accepting speaker submissions as well as best game of the year nominations (for Most Significant Social Impact, Best Gameplay, Most Innovative, Best Learning Game, Best XR for Change Experience, Best Student Game and new awards this year – Best Civics Game, Best Health Game, Best Narrative Game). The deadline to submit a speaker or game for consideration is Feb. 6. Past Games for Change Festival Speakers have included John Hanke (CEO of Niantic), Siobhan Reddy (Studio Director, Media Molecule), Nsé Ufot (CEO of the New Georgia Project), and Leo Olebe (Google Play). If you are interested in attending, please let us know. We'll share registration details in early Spring.