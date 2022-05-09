2022 Tribeca Festival Opens Tickets For Games & Immersive Content

This morning the 2022 Tribeca Festival officially opened up ticket sales for those looking to attend the gaming and immersive experiences. Along with the tickets going on sale, the team revealed the full lineup of what you'll be able to experience with those tickets, which we have listed below. The festival is aiming to make sure that those who want to experience it, whether in person or online, can get the most out of their experience with different options of attendance and interactivity. Here's the full look at what they have planned.

2022 Tribeca Festival: Games

Attendees will have a chance to experience playable hands-on demos with the 2022 Tribeca Festival Games Official Selections lineup – both in-person and via digital experiences from June 11-19 – which includes:

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

The Cub

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

IMMORTALITY

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Games Gallery at Spring Studios (50 Varick Street) – Those attending the Festival in person will be the first to experience a playable Games Gallery featuring demos, art, and artifacts for this year's selections, hosted at Tribeca Festival's hub. Tickets can be purchased for $20.

In-person attendees can check out a special Games event, Sam Barlow Interactive Playthrough of IMMORTALITY, where they will be able to watch renowned game creator Sam Barlow (Her Story, Telling Lies) perform a live play through of his newest interactive trilogy, IMMORTALITY and dive into the film influences behind his current project and learn more about the mysterious legend of Marissa Marcel. Free with ticket.

In addition, attendees can check out a special Tribeca Talks: Master Class with the team at Epic on The Matrix Awakens and real-time filmmaking with Unreal Engine 5. Free with ticket.

Tribeca Talks: Master Class: The Matrix Awakens – Revolutionary Real-Time Filmmaking with Epic Games

Date/Time: Thursday, June 9 at 3:00 PM

Location: School of Visual Arts (SVA)

Witness the future of filmmaking – interactive cinema in a real-time game engine. Join Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri, Epic Games' Art Director Jerome Platteaux, and Colin Benoit, Cinematic Artist at Epic Games, as they take you through the making of The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience and demonstrate live filming in this iconic simulation, merging art forms and technology to trailblaze a new way of filmmaking.

Parsec Demos – Tribeca is once again offering digital experiences for global audiences powered by Parsec. To book a demo, attendees can visit the website to select a demo and time slot during the Festival. Tickets are available for $5 to play up to (3) game demos.

Immersive

Three categories of immersive selections (Main Competition, New Voices, and Best of Season) are part of Tribeca this year, running from June 10-19. For those attending the Festival in-person, the immersive exhibition at Spring Studios (50 Varick Street) will feature a selection of experiences and installations from all three categories. Outdoor immersive installations are also located at various destinations throughout New York City. Tickets are available starting at $70. For at-home audiences, immersive experiences can be accessed via a virtual exhibition at The Museum of Other Realities, designed by Dani Bittman, available for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality users. Oculus Quest users can access using Oculus Link or the Virtual Desktop application that connects a wireless headset with a VR-ready PC. Tickets are available for $5.

Please find a full list of this year's Immersive lineup and their availability below: